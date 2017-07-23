Hulk gets chatty in explosive ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ trailer from Comic-Con

Why it matters to you Any new trailer from Marvel Studios' blockbuster cinematic universe is a big deal, and the latest preview of Thor: Ragnarok depicts a new side of Hulk.

Marvel Studios’ panel at San Diego Comic-Con is always one of the convention’s most popular events, and this year’s show was no exception, as the studio rewarded fans with an impressive new Thor: Ragnarok trailer.

As usual, Marvel closed out the final day of Comic-Con International in San Diego with its movie panel highlighting some of the studio’s plans for its blockbuster cinematic universe, and the new trailer for Ragnarok featured prominently in that presentation.

While the trailer offered up quite a bit of new footage from the upcoming film, the moment that’s generating the most buzz features Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) engaging in a little philosophical debate regarding the best analogy for their partnership. The scene is particularly noteworthy for offering Ruffalo’s massive, green alter ego his most extensive lines of dialogue so far in the franchise.

Directed by Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do in the Shadows filmmaker Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok has Marvel’s god of thunder fighting for his life on a far-off planet after the death goddess Hela (Cate Blanchett) sets plans in motion to obliterate Asgard. Forced to serve as a gladiator without the assistance of his magical hammer Mjölnir, Thor discovers that his former Avengers teammate Hulk is also on the planet — but only after the green behemoth is unleashed against him in brutal combat.

Along with Hemsworth and Ruffalo reprising their Avengers roles, Thor: Ragnarok also brings back Tom Hiddleston as the trickster god Loki, Idris Elba as the Asgardian gatekeeper Heimdall, and Sir Anthony Hopkins as the lord of Asgard, Odin. Among the newcomers that will be introduced in the film are Blanchett’s Hela, as well as Tessa Thompson as the Asgardian warrior Valkyrie, Jeff Goldblum as the gaming-obsessed Grandmaster, and Karl Urban as Skurge. Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch is also expected to play a role in the film after his involvement was teased at the end of his solo film.

The screenplay for Thor: Ragnarok was penned by Stephany Folsom, Craig Kyle, Eric Pearson, and Christopher Yost.

Thor: Ragnarok is scheduled to hit theaters November 3, 2017. For the latest news, trailers, and announcements to come out of Comic-Con, check out Digital Trends’ coverage.