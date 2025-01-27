3 great dramas on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in January 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Social Network (2010) A Better Life (2011) The Boys in the Boat (2023)

Amazon Prime Video’s user interface can sometimes be difficult to deal with, but it still has one of the strongest lineups of movies among any of the major streaming services. Amazon has access to the storied MGM film library and a selection of movies from other studios, giving it a terrific blend of genres. And for anyone who loves dramas, Prime Video has an abundance of options.

Our picks for the three great dramas on Amazon Prime Video that you need to watch in January include the origin story of a major social media site, a harrowing immigrant tale, and the true story of an unlikely group of Olympians. Chances are good that you’ve seen our first pick, but the other two may have gone under the radar. So consider this your chance to finally see them.

The Social Network (2010)

“You don’t get to 500 million friends without making a few enemies.” The tagline for The Social Network has never felt more timely, especially since the real Mark Zuckerberg has re-injected himself into American politics. David Fincher‘s dramatization of Facebook’s origins may take some liberties with the truth, but Zuckerberg’s company recently got rid of its fact-checkers, so who is he to complain about that?

Jesse Eisenberg has never been more convincingly conniving or underhanded than in his performance as Zuckerberg, who is portrayed as a completely amoral jerk who has no problem metaphorically stabbing his best friend, Eduardo Saverin (Andrew Garfield), in the back. It’s somewhat easier to forgive Zuckerberg for stealing the idea of Facebook from Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss (Armie Hammer) since they’re even bigger losers than he is. The one thing that Zuckerberg has going for him is a willingness to leave behind anyone in his orbit who stands in the way of Facebook’s rise.

Watch The Social Network on Prime Video.

A Better Life (2011)

Speaking of movies that feel uncommonly timely, A Better Life stars Demián Bichir as Carlos Galindo, an undocumented illegal alien who works as a gardener in Los Angeles while attempting to support his teenage son, Luis (José Julián). Everything in Carlos’ life hinges on him staying under the radar to avoid being detected by the U.S. government. Because of that, Carlos has no one to turn to but his son when the truck he uses for work is stolen by one of his co-workers.

Meanwhile, Luis feels the pull of gang life as he struggles to find his own place in America. Carlos and Luis have a strong bond, but even their familial connection will be tested as they search for the stolen truck.

Watch A Better Life on Prime Video.

The Boys in the Boat (2023)

George Clooney has only directed a handful of films, but his most recent effort, The Boys in the Boat, is one of his best. This movie is based on a true story about the junior varsity rowing team at the University of Washington. For Joe Rantz (Callum Turner) and Roger Morris (Sam Strike), the team was more than just an elective. It was the only thing that kept them fed and in college during the 1930s.

Coach Al Ulbrickson (Joel Edgerton) realizes that his junior varsity team has more potential than the varsity squad, even though he’s not always on the same page with the JV captain, Bobby Moch (Luke Slattery). Regardless, this team of underdogs gets the chance to make history at the 1936 Olympic Games, which took place in Germany just a few years before World War II.

Watch The Boys in the Boat on Prime Video.