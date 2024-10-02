 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

25 years ago, the angriest war movie ever made was released

By
Spike Jonze in Three Kings.
Warner Bros.

The year 1999 was, quite famously, a good one for movies. Even the best blockbusters felt political, and more importantly, their themes and ideas felt particularly urgent. Three Kings was one such movie that was beloved at the time, and its stature has only grown in the years since it was first released.

The film, which stars George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, and Ice Cube, follows four soldiers at the conclusion of the Gulf War who decide to attempt a heist before leaving the Middle East for good. Directed by David O. Russell, the movie is an angry political war cry, but one that mixes comedy, action, and sincere drama to great effect. Here are five reasons you should make time for it.

Recommended Videos

The movie is a metaphor for the entire Gulf War

This story, which follows a group of soldiers who decide to rob Saddam Hussein’s gold reserves and ultimately get roped into helping the local population fend off a group of raiders, is fairly easy to read as the story of the Gulf War in miniature. The way many see it, the U.S. invaded Kuwait only to preserve its own oil interests, and stopped well short of actually taking down Saddam Hussein.

Related

Of course, actually taking down Hussein proved to be a mess of an entirely different magnitude, but Three Kings remains fascinating in part because it seems to understand that its central characters are not acting out of any sort of moral purpose, but only out of their own instincts for survival.

George Clooney has rarely been better

Warner Bros.

George Clooney is one of the great movie stars of his era, and Three Kings features one of his very best performances. Here, he’s playing Archie Gates, a career soldier on the verge of retirement who is disillusioned with the war and with notions of American greatness more generally. Clooney has always been good as the competent cynic, and that’s exactly the role he gets to play here.

He may not have gotten along with Russell while they were making this movie, but it’s undeniably one of his best performances. Clooney also elevates everyone around him, including Wahlberg and Ice Cube, who are both doing career-best work as well.

It’s directed with genuine invention

The cast of Three Kings.
Warner Bros.

Russell’s career has taken many twists and turns in the decades since Three Kings, but this remains the movie in which he seemed most interested in stylistic invention. The movie’s action sequences feature slow-motion, and the camera is often focused on elements that would be ignored in a typical sequence.

What’s more, the entire film has strange, slightly surreal color-grading largely because of the way it was shot and processed, and all of that makes the movie feel remarkable, even by the standards of the era. Not every choice Russell made here works, but it’s hard to deny that he was always trying something new.

It’s angry and ambiguous

The cast of Three Kings
Warner Bros.

Three Kings is an action movie, a comedy, and a drama, but behind each of those elements is an underlying rage. The movie seems to reflect the views of Clooney’s main character, who is utterly exhausted by America’s interventionalist streak and furious that we had claimed victory while leaving a mess in our wake.

What’s more, Three Kings seems to understand that, while America’s politicians may justify war with lofty rhetoric, America’s soldiers are mostly just grunts working jobs. This is a movie that rails against the reasons we make war as much as it rages against this war in particular, and its acerbic sense of humor is a huge part of its central argument.

It manages to be genuinely funny

Three soldiers prepare for battle in Three Kings.
Warner Bros.

You might not expect a movie that is mostly about how stupid the Gulf War was to also be funny, but Russell manages to balance the movie’s tones beautifully. Whereas the anger of the movie comes from how it’s told, the comedy comes from the interpersonal dynamics between its central characters.

Clooney’s cynical major often finds himself at odds with his less educated, less experienced soldiers, and their desperate attempts to improvise their way out of a situation they should not be in are a huge part of why the movie doesn’t feel like a total bummer.

Three Kings can be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime Video.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
25 years ago, one of the best horror movies ever made became a box office sensation
Three people hang from nooses in The Sixth Sense.

M. Night Shyamalan is best known among moviegoers now as a maker of high-concept, trashy (non-derogatory) genre thrillers, but his reputation has evolved quite a lot throughout his career. For a long time, he was seen as a gimmicky filmmaker — one who relied too much on the kind of third-act, eye-opening twists that had become the biggest talking points of his earliest movies. Viewers began to see him as a one-trick pony and — due to the failures of The Happening, The Last Airbender, and After Earth — not even a particularly good one.

In recent years, however, capably made, uncomfortably gripping films like Trap, Old, Knock at the Cabin, and Split have elevated and deepened his reputation. Now, it seems as though more viewers and critics are willing to recognize him, despite his consistent flaws as a writer, for the high-level, genre-driven visual artist and craftsman that he is. To this day, though, even Shyamalan's biggest defenders don't often tout him as a revolutionary or particularly forward-thinking filmmaker.

Read more
20 years ago, one of the most unsettling movies ever made divided audiences
Blanchard Ryan and Daniel Travis huddle close in their wetsuits in a still from the movie Open Water.

There were two movie posters widely used for Open Water, the low-budget survival thriller that swam into theaters 20 years ago today. The more sensational of the two featured the film’s stars, Blanchard Ryan and Daniel Travis, bobbing in the water near the background of the frame. In the foreground — overshadowing them, nearly blotting out the whole image — is a large dorsal fin. This is what you could call the standard protocol for selling a movie about aquatic maneaters. When not simply ripping off the iconic open maw of the Jaws poster, the offspring of that seminal blockbuster use the ominous triangle on the beast’s back as design bait. It’s the visual equivalent of shouting “Shark!”

The other poster for Open Water is more suggestive — and, consequently, much closer in spirit to the film it advertises. There are no sharks visible in this artwork. Instead, the image pulls further out from the couple into a stark wide shot, emphasizing the vast, unforgiving sprawl of the ocean around them. Surrounded by water, puny under a canopy of storm clouds, the two look truly alone. And much more than the predators circling below the waves, it’s that sense of helpless isolation that gives this stripped-to-the-bone Jaws descendant its bite.

Read more
25 years later, the superhero genre has forgotten this overlooked movie’s greatest message
A nuclear missile soars into the air above the Iron Giant.

Nowadays, superhero movies are more common than most other Hollywood blockbusters. That wasn't the case in 1999. Back then, not only were comic book films still few and far between but good ones were even rarer and more difficult to find. A lot has, of course, changed since then. Entire superhero-driven cinematic universes have been born, taken over Hollywood, and -- in the case of Warner Bros.' DC Extended Universe -- even been put out to pasture. What hasn't changed, however, is The Iron Giant's status as one of the best superhero movies that Hollywood has ever produced.

Directed and co-written by Brad Bird, The Iron Giant received immediate and widespread praise when it was originally released in August 1999, but it was a box office bomb. Thankfully, its poor financial performance didn't stop it from gradually earning a special place in the hearts of a lot of comic book fans. In the years since its theatrical debut, the film has frequently been cited as one of the best American animated movies of the past 30 years, and it has become a comfort food-esque go-to for many of its admirers.

Read more