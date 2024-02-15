3 great PBS shows you should watch in February

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The irony about picking the three PBS shows that you should watch in February is that we could simply rerun our picks from January’s PBS shows, and they would still be relevant. New seasons of Miss Scarlet and the Duke and All Creatures Great and Small extended into February, as did the debut season of Funny Girl.

But rather than simply repeating our earlier suggestions, our picks for the three PBS shows you should watch in February include two Nature specials and a tribute concert to a country legend. And you’ll find even more options when you check out our roundup of everything new on PBS in February.

Nature: Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster

The late Sir Richard Attenborough played the man who brought dinosaurs back to life in Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park. Decades later, Richard Attenborough’s younger brother, Sir David Attenborough, is shining the spotlight on an exciting discovery from the Jurassic era: the fossil of a giant Pliosaur.

Granted, there are no first-hand accounts, but the Pliosaur is believed to be the largest predator of the Jurassic era. It was a real-life sea monster. In Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster, experts will weigh on what the remains of the Pliosaur tell us about its life and how it hunted its prey long before any of us were alive.

Watch Nature: Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster on PBS.

Nature: Patrick and the Whale

Premieres: Wednesday, February 21

Patrick and the Whale centers on Patrick Dykstra, a TV host, a nature documentarian, and a wildlife conservationist. The special follows Dykstra as he swims with whales in the ocean to better understand how they operate in their own environment. Additionally, Dykstra is sharing footage of his underwater meeting with a sperm whale – whom he calls Delores – as she attempts to communicate with him.

Watch Nature: Patrick and the Whale on PBS.

Great Performances: George Jones: Still Playin’ Possum

Premieres: Friday, February 23

George Jones was widely known as one of the best country music singers of all time, and he had a career that spanned 60 years. Jones passed away in 2013, but his legacy lives on in Great Performances: George Jones: Still Playin’ Possum. This concert event was recorded at a show in 2023 that marked the tenth anniversary of Jones’ death.

Several country music superstars performed at the concert, including Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Jelly Roll, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna, Sam Moore, Travis Tritt, Jamey Johnson, Uncle Kracker, Lorrie Morgan, Trace Adkins, Justin Moore, and Joe Nichols. If you ever loved the music of George Jones or just country music in general, this is the can’t-miss PBS special of February.

Watch Great Performances: George Jones: Still Playin’ Possum on PBS.

