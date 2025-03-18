 Skip to main content
3 underrated shows on Hulu you need to watch in March 2025

Hannah Emily Anderson and Colin Woodell in The Purge.
Universal Content Productions

Hulu has an advantage that many other streamers don’t, because it has new in-season programing from Fox and ABC, as well as a long list of shows from the Disney and 20th Century Fox libraries. Hulu has also buffed up its TV section with selections from cable networks and studios outside of Disney’s empire, which gives it one of the best selections you can find in streaming.

Our picks for the three underrated shows on Hulu that you need to watch in March include a sitcom that’s turning 20 this year, a fantastic sci-fi series on loan from Disney+, and a horror series that ended a little too soon.

My Name is Earl (2005-2009)

The cast of My Name is Earl.
20th Television

Do you believe in karma? My Name is Earl‘s leading character, Earl Hickey (Jason Lee), is a late convert to the idea that doing good for others will bring him the happiness that a life of petty crime hasn’t. After winning the lottery, Early and his brother, Randy (Ethan Suplee), undertake the arduous task of making things right with the people that Earl wronged.

Earl’s ex-wife, Joy Turner (Jaime Pressly), has other ideas about what to do with that money, including some fatal options to get Earl out of the way. But there is an undercurrent of redemption in this comedy for Joy and others, as even Earl occasionally backslides to his wicked ways before recommitting himself to good. Earl’s story is a journey, not a single destination. And this show manages to get some very funny moments out of Earl’s attempts to become a better person.

Watch My Name is Earl on Hulu.

Star Wars: Andor (2022-Present)

Cassian riding off with Luthen on a speeder in Andor.
Lucasfilm

We may have cheated a bit by placing Andor on this list, but it is underrated compared to the popularity of other Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian. And if you’ve never seen the show before, Andor‘s entire first season is now on Hulu ahead of the season 2 premiere next month on Disney+.

This Rogue One prequel series follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) long before he was a rebel and a fervent enemy of the Empire. Cassian never had a love for the oppressive regime that’s holding the galaxy under its thumb, but he’s radicalized over the course of the 12-episode first season. This series also has some of the best acting we’ve ever seen in Star Wars, particularly with Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, a man who is willing to sacrifice his soul in order to free the former republic from the Empire. Andy Serkis also has an incredibly compelling guest stint as Kino Loy that might give you goosebumps when you hear what he has to say.

Watch Andor season 1 on Hulu.

The Purge

The cast of The Purge.
Universal Content Productions

The two seasons of The Purge take place in the world of the feature films that share the name of the show. But the premise of a night where all crime is permitted serves as the backdrop for several different plotlines in each season. For example, an anti-Purge activist, Jenna Betancourt (Hannah Emily Anderson), finds herself outside during the annual Purge by choice… and she may come to regret that decision.

Other characters, such as Jane Barbour (Amanda Warren), see the Purge as an opportunity to get the thing that they want the most. Morality questions often come up about how far people will go during the Purge to protect themselves or feed their darkest desires. And the answer is almost always “pretty far.”

Watch The Purge on Hulu.

