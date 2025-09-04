 Skip to main content
Tomb Raider Netflix show will now end with season 2

Netflix has dated season 2 for later this year

By
Lara Croft stands with a rope slung across her chest in Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.
Netflix / Netflix

What’s happened? Netflix’s animated series, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, is set to end with season 2.

  • As reported by Variety, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will premiere on December 11, 2025.
  • The logline for season 2 reads: “When adventurer Lara Croft discovers a trail of stolen African Orisha masks, she joins forces with her best friend Sam to retrieve the artifacts. Lara’s thrilling new adventure takes her around the globe as she delves deeper into the hidden secrets of Orisha history, dodging the machinations of a dangerous and enigmatic billionaire who wants the masks for herself, while discovering these relics contain dark secrets and a power that defies logic. Power that may, in fact, be divine.”
  • Tomb Raider’s voice cast includes Hayley Atwell as Lara Croft, Karen Fukuhara as Sam Nishimura, O-T Fagbenle as Eshu, Allen Maldonado as Zip, and Earl Baylon as Jonah Maiava.

Why is it important? Season 2 was announced in October 2024, but it wasn’t confirmed as the show’s last season until now.

  • The second season could finish the thrilling, globe-trotting story set up in the first season.
  • The Legend of Lara Croft picks up after the events of 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the third and final video game in the Survivor trilogy.
  • Per showrunner Tasha Huo, The Legend of Lara Croft is the “connective tissue” between the Survivor trilogy and the superhero of the original video games and Angelina Jolie films.


Why should I care? This announcement marks the end of an acclaimed video game adaptation.

  • Tomb Raider‘s first season received a 73% rating from 22 critics on Rotten Tomatoes.
  • It’s unclear when Lara Croft will be seen again in an animated series.
  • The Netflix news comes just after Amazon set a date to start production of its live-action Tomb Raider series, developed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and starring Sophie Turner as Lara Croft.

OK, what’s next? Netflix has yet to release a trailer for season 2 of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

  • Fans should watch for a trailer for the second season in the months leading up to its release on Netflix in December.
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is now available to stream on Netflix.
