Sophie Turner in talks to play Lara Croft in Amazon’s Tomb Raider series

By
An animated figure points a gun on the left and a woman clasps her hands on the right.
Gage Skidmore / Crystal Dyanmics/Flickr

The Queen in the North is ready for her next adventure. According to Deadline, Sophie Turner is in talks to play Lara Croft in Tomb Raider, Amazon’s upcoming adventure series from Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Tomb Raider has received a series order and will stream on Prime Video.

Turner and Lucy Boynton tested for the role of Lara Croft last month, with the former now in negotiations to headline the series. Mackenzie Davis and Emma Mackey also made the short list to play Croft.

Turner will become the third actress to play the live-action version of Croft. Angelina Jolie played the titular heroine in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and 2003’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life. Alicia Vikander portrayed Croft in the 2018 reboot Tomb Raider. Hayley Atwell voices the character in Netflix’s animated series, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

The Tomb Raider series was originally announced in 2023, with Waller-Bridge on board to write and executive produce through her overall deal at Amazon. Waller-Bridge and Amazon previously collaborated on Fleabag for two seasons. Fleabag season 2 won six Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series and individual wins for Waller-Bridge’s acting and writing.

EXCLUSIVE: Sophie Turner is in negotiations to star as Lara Croft in ‘Tomb Raider,’ Prime Video’s high-profile series adaptation of the video game franchise from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, sources tell Deadline.

All the details we know here: https://t.co/xoF1P28Tqk pic.twitter.com/QJg4rnu8c5

&mdash; Deadline (@DEADLINE) November 14, 2024

Amazon has huge plans for Tomb Raider. Besides a TV show, Amazon is developing a feature film and a video game in hopes of linking each project into one connected universe.

Turner is best known for her Emmy-nominated role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. Since Thrones ended in 2019, Turner starred in Max’s The Staircase and ITV’s Joan. Up next for Turner is Haven, an Amazon heist series.

