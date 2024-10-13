 Skip to main content
Tomb Raider star Hayley Atwell wants to play Lara Croft again

Hayley Atwell smirks in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning.
The first season of Netflix’s Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft may have only just premiered, but its star, Hayley Atwell, is already thinking about her future as its iconic titular heroine. That’s inevitable, given not only the character’s enduring popularity, but also how The Legend of Lara Croft season 1 ends. The season’s finale notably introduces in its closing moments a new conspiracy for Atwell’s Lara to investigate moving forward.

For her part, Atwell has made it clear that she wants to keep playing the beloved Tomb Raider protagonist however she can. “To continue to be involved or to be involved in another way with [Lara Croft] would be an absolute dream and also a responsibility I would take seriously given how beloved and known she is …,” the actress said in a recent interview with GamesRadar+.

Atwell confessed that she had “an absolute blast” working on Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 1, adding, “I’ve loved working with [director Meredith Layne] and [showrunner Tasha Huo] on this.” The Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning and Marvel Cinematic Universe star then went on to reaffirm her interest in reprising her role as Lara in either a future season of the Netflix series or a different project altogether. “I would be completely honored to carry on in some way, or to have Lara in my life in a different capacity, for sure,” she pointedly noted.

Lara Croft stands with a rope slung across her chest in Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.
The future of The Legend of Lara Croft is slightly unclear right now. Netflix has not officially announced a second season of the series, but it was reported by The Hollywood Reporter in 2023 that the show’s initial pick-up included a two-season order. That suggests that another season of The Legend of Lara Croft is already on the way, but fans will have to wait for some official update from Netflix before they know with any real certainty what lies in store for the show.

Outside of the animated series, Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is currently developing a Tomb Raider TV show with Amazon. Atwell could very well end up in contention for that series. After all, not only does she look the part of Lara Croft, but she’s also proven now that she can embody the spirit of the character with her voice alone. Marvel and Mission: Impossible fans alike know that Atwell is capable of pulling off the kind of action that a Tomb Raider TV show would demand, too.

Only time will tell whether her desire to continue playing her Legend of Lara Croft role ultimately bears any fruit. Either way, it’s clear she’s already grown quite attached to the Tomb Raider heroine.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.

Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex is a writer and critic who has been writing about and reviewing movies and TV at Digital Trends since 2022. He was…
28 Years Later trilogy plans confirmed and first plot details revealed
Cillian Murphy stands in an abandoned London in 28 Days Later.

New plot details for Sony Pictures' 28 Years Later have been revealed. The long-awaited sequel is set to hit theaters in the summer of 2025 — 22 years after its franchise's parent film, 28 Days Later, was originally released and 18 years after that movie's sequel, 28 Weeks Later, made its theatrical debut in 2007. The new film marks a reunion between 28 Days Later director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland, and a sequel, titled 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple, has already been announced.

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta is set to helm the sequel, which began filming in August. While The Bone Temple's full cast has not yet been announced, it will be based on a screenplay written by Garland and Boyle. It has been previously reported that The Bone Temple could ultimately be just the second installment of a planned trilogy. Those intentions have now been reaffirmed by one of the stars of 28 Years Later, who has also shared some new insight into the forthcoming film's mysterious plot.

Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley reveals why she finds her return as Rey ‘scary’
star wars daisy ridley rey jedi order movie return scary smirks on tatooine in episode 9 the rise of skywalker

Last year, Lucasfilm announced a handful of promising new film projects set within the Star Wars universe, including one that will follow Rey (Daisy Ridley) as she attempts to rebuild the Jedi Order following the events of 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy subsequently confirmed in an interview with IGN that the film will take place 15 years after the conclusion of Star Wars' Sequel Trilogy and will find the Jedi "in disarray" and Rey trying to rebuild the Order "based on the books, based on what she promised Luke (Mark Hamill)."

Since then, progress on the project has been slow. Its original writers, Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson, departed the project in March 2023, and their replacement, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, reportedly parted ways with the film recently as well. For her part, Daisy Ridley has remained fairly tight-lipped about the project and its status. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, though, she did open up about actually preparing to reprise her life-changing Star Wars role.

The 25 best YouTube videos for kids (October 2024)
Mark Rober holding out a drone while giving the commencement speech at MIT.

Whether you like it or not, kids are going to watch YouTube. The site is filled with a seemingly endless selection of videos from which to choose. With older kids, you don't want them watching content that's not appropriate, or stuff that will "rot their brain." With younger kids, while you might not want to plop them in front of a screen for hours on end, there are helpful, educational videos worth watching with them for short spurts of time.

We have scoured YouTube to bring you this list of the best YouTube videos for kids. There are options for kids of all ages, each with an educational component that's also fun and engaging. For older kids, there are videos that will help them with their homework, presented in a style they'll appreciate. There are even inspirational ones to give them a little pick-me-up when they need it.
Baby's First Words - Colors, Clothes, Toys & More | When will my toddler speak?
Rock 'N Learn
Best for Ages 1-3
Baby’s First Words - Colors, Clothes, Toys & More | When will my toddler speak?
The sooner you can introduce your babies and toddlers to letters, numbers, words, and colors, the better. Even though it might not seem like it’s sinking in, it might very well be. This adorable video begins with cartoon kids scuttling into a room one by one, showing a card with the image of a specific item on it, like a couch, table, door, and more. The word appears underneath, along with close-up images of lips annunciating these words to help toddlers imitate them.
What’s great is that two images are shown for each item so kids don’t think every truck has to look like a big red one or every ball is bright blue. The video progresses to show different colors in a similar fashion as well. You can play it with your toddler daily for a short 12-minute learning session. With the repetition, your toddlers will pick up things eventually and be saying and identifying everything from cars to blocks and shoes in no time.

