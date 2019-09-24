Television shows are in a good place right now, with a wealth of quality shows across broadcast, cable, and streaming services. And with this year’s big Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge signing a massive deal with Amazon Studios, TV is poised to get even better.

Following a night at the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony that saw her show Fleabag take home six Emmys and her other critically acclaimed series, Killing Eve, take home one of its own, Waller-Bridge signed a deal with Amazon Studios that’s reported to be one of the biggest of all time for a female writer-producer in the TV world. According to Deadline, the deal will have Waller-Bridge create and produce content exclusively for Amazon Prime Video — the home of Fleabag — over a three-year period.

Waller-Bridge has quickly become one of the TV industry’s most sought-after creators, thanks to the success of Fleabag, which she created, wrote, produced, and starred in over the course of the show’s two-season run as a joint production of BBC and Amazon Studios. She also created and serves as the executive producer on Killing Eve, the wildly popular BBC America drama that earned star Jodie Comer an Emmy this year and co-star Sandra Oh (who was also nominated for an Emmy) a Golden Globe Award. It was a supporting role on the popular British crime drama Broadchurch, however, that gave Waller-Bridge her breakout performance and gained her more widespread attention when the series arrived on Netflix.

Waller-Bridge is currently working on Run, a series she’s producing for HBO, She also plays a recurring role in the show alongside Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever.

On the big screen, Waller-Bridge voiced the android L3-37 in 2018’s Star Wars prequel film Solo: A Star Wars Story and is currently on the writing team for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die, the 25th installment of the global spy franchise that’s set to hit theaters in April 2020.

At this point, whatever Waller-Bridge touches in the TV world appears to turn to gold — the color of awards, in many cases.

Along with the Emmy and Golden Globe awards her shows have won in recent years, they’ve been the recipient of both BAFTA and Peabody Awards, Television Critics honors, and a long list of nominations throughout the TV awards circuit. At a time when the competition between streaming video services has never been more heated, her deal with Amazon gives the studio an impressive leg up on its rivals.

“I’m insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon,” said Waller-Bridge in the official announcement of the Amazon deal. “Working with the team on Fleabag was the creative partnership dreams are made of. It really feels like home. I can’t wait to get going!”

There’s no word on exactly when the first project to come out of Waller-Bridge’s deal with Amazon will be announced.

