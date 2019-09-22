The 71st annual Emmy Awards are underway, as TV fans eagerly await which actors and series will take home the statue in the top categories.

Unsurprisingly, given its series wrap-up, Game of Thrones dominates with a record-breaking 32 nominations, 10 more than the series had last year. Seven of 12 spots in supporting actor categories went to GoT actors. Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel clocked in a close second with an equally impressive 20 nominations.

Other series receiving nominations in the double digits include Chernobyl (19), Saturday Night Live (18), Barry (17), Fosse/Verdon (17), and When They See Us (16). Also pulling in several nods were Pose, Killing Eve, Succession, and This Is Us.

After Netflix overtook HBO in 2018 with 112 nominations to HBO’s 108, the premium network reclaimed its title this year with a total of 137 nominations compared to Netflix’s 117. While a large portion of HBO’s nods went to GoT, other series, including Barry, Veep, and Chernobyl, were also honored. Netflix’s nods, meanwhile, are spread out among series like When They See Us, Russian Doll, Ozark, and GLOW, among others. Surprisingly missing from some of the biggest awards categories is Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, as the series wasn’t eligible since the new season didn’t start until June.

Here are live updates on the winners, and, for categories not yet announced, our predictions on who will take home gold.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Prediction: With HBO’s Game of Thrones likely to sweep the ceremonies, we can think of no one more likely to win this award than Daenerys Targaryen herself, Emilia Clarke. While it was hard to buy the writing, she beautifully played a woman drunk with power as she descended further into madness on her quest to take the crown — and take down anyone who got in her way.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Mila Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Prediction: Kit Harington was an anchor on HBO’s Game of Thrones, and while he didn’t end up getting the crown that was rightfully his in the end, his performance in the final season will likely lead to his first-ever Emmy following two nominations (he was previously nominated for playing Jon Snow in 2016).

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Winner: In the second category upset of the night, the 21-year-old Jerome took home the award for his role in the Netflix drama based on the events of the 1989 Central Park jogger case. He played Korey Wise, one of the young men wrongfully convicted of the crime, and the only one tried as an adult, being 16 at the time. Wise later became an activist for criminal justice reform.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)

Joey King (The Act)

Niecy Nash (When They See Us)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Winner: While Amy Adams is just about due for an Emmy (and long overdue for an Academy win) as predicted, Michelle Williams won for her role as actress and dancer Gwen Verdon in the FX biographical miniseries about the troubled relationship between Verdon and her director/choreographer Bob Fosse (played by Sam Rockwell).

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Winner: Bill Hader took home the statue last year, and given the series’ continued stellar reviews, it’s no surprise that he did it again. In the HBO tragicomedy, Hader plays the lead role of a hit-man-turned-actor. The series has already gotten the green light for its third season.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Winner: In a major upset, Waller-Bridge took home the win this year, preventing Julia Louis-Dreyfus from snagging the record for the most Emmy wins ever for a single actor. Earlier in the night, Waller-Bridge won for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series as well for the Amazon series.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Prediction: With fierce competition among GoT actors in this category, chances are one of them will win. And we’ll give this one to Maisie Williams for her heroic performance as the strong, confident, and lethal Arya Stark. How could she possibly not win after being the one to take down the infamous baddy?

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Prediction: With seven Emmy nominations for his role as Tyrion Lannister on GoT, and three wins including last year, Peter Dinklage will probably take home his final statue for playing the youngest Lannister son, who was written out of the history books, despite his integral role in saving Westeros.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Olivia Colman (Fleabag)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Winner: Alex Borstein won again for her role as Susie Myerson, manager to stand-up comedian Midge (Brosnahan) in this period comedy/drama from Amazon Prime Video. This marks back-to-back wins for the Borstein.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Stephen Root (Barry)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Winner: Henry Winkler won last year, but this year, Tony Shalhoub took home the statue for the first time for his role in the Amazon series. This is Shalhoub’s fourth Emmy overall, having won the first three in the early ’00s for his leading role in the series Monk.

Outstanding Limited Series or Movie

Chernobyl (HBO)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Winner: HBO’s Chernobyl delivered a terrifyingly real chronicle of events that both led to the Chernobyl disaster of 1986 and what happened in the aftermath. With incredible performances and visuals all around, it came as no surprise that this five-part historical miniseries took home the win.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Killing Eve (AMC/BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Prediction: Despite its epically polarizing final season, it’s still likely that Game of Thrones will take home the win in this category. It will be a complete upset if the HBO series, which set viewership records for its series finale, doesn’t get the accolades it so deserves. While many viewers were not happy with the ending, it would be a great sendoff for the series to receive its fourth and final award in this category.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Veep (HBO)

Prediction: While we think Veep will take home the acting awards, we predict that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will take home back-to-back awards in this category for Amazon Prime. Barry could swoop in and surprise viewers with a win, too.

A few other notable awards categories:

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Asante Blackk (When They See Us), Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora), John Leguizamo (When They See Us), Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl), Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal), Michael K. Williams (When They See Us) (Last year’s winner: Jeff Daniels, Godless)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Patricia Arquette (The Act), Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us), Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects, Vera Farmiga (When They See Us), Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon), Emily Watson (Chernobyl). (Last year’s winner: Merritt Wever, Godless)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central), Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS), Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC), Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO), Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS), Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS). (Last year’s winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris (truTV), Documentary Now! (IFC), Drunk History (Comedy Central), I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman (Hulu), Saturday Night Live (NBC), Who is America? (Showtime). (Last year’s winner: Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Outstanding Television Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix), Brexit (HBO), Deadwood: The Movie (HBO), King Lear (Amazon Prime), My Dinner With Herve (HBO). (Last year’s winner: Black Mirror: USS Callister, Netflix)

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race (CBS), American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Nailed It (Netflix), RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1), Top Chef (Bravo), The Voice (NBC). (Last year’s winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race, VH1)

