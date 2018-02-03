Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt, and 11 more actors you won’t believe never won Oscars

An Academy Award is the holy grail for any film actor. And while many will claim that it’s “just an honor being nominated,” the truth is that a win can put a huge gold star on your résumé. Actors get more bucks for their work once they’ve received a golden statue, not to mention the admiration of their peers and audiences.

While you might think that most big-name actors have won before, that’s not necessarily the case. Here’s a list of industry heavyweights who have yet to take home the big prize.