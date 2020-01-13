Oscar nominations 2020: The complete list of Academy Award nominees

Todd Phillips’ controversial film Joker led the nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards with 11 nominations, including Best Actor and Best Director nods for Joaquin Phoenix and Phillips, respectively, and a Best Picture nod.
The nominations, announced Monday morning by actors John Cho and Issa Rae, included many of the buzziest films of the year and a few big surprises, including Taika Waititi’s Nazi Germany spoof, Jojo Rabbit, which earned six nominations, including Best Picture.
Otherwise, the Academy mostly stuck to chalk, with pre-announcement favorites appearing all over the nominations. Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman earned 10 nominations, including Best Director for Scorsese and Best Supporting Actor nominations for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.
Sam Mendes also received a Best Director nod for his World War I movie, 1917, which was nominated nine other times. Likewise, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood earned 10 nominations, including Best Director for Quentin Tarantino, Best Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio, and Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt. Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite and Greta Gerwig’s Little Women each received six nominations.
Scarlett Johansson became just the 12th person to ever be nominated for two acting Oscars in the same year, receiving Best Actor recognition for Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actor recognition for Jojo Rabbit.
Notably absent from the Best Actor category was Adam Sandler, who had generated buzz and accolades for his dramatic turn in the Safdie brothers’ Uncut Gems.
The Oscars will air live on Sunday, February 9 at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Like the 2019 show, the Academy has chosen to go without a host, opting for a more free-form presentation than previous years. According to ABC President Karey Burke, there will still be “huge entertainment values, big musical numbers, comedy, and star power.”
In the run-up to the awards, some films with the most awards show buzz have been Parasite, a Korean-language film about the interconnected lives of families from different classes; WWI epic 1917; and Tarantino’s Manson family thriller, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.
Interestingly, three films made for streaming on Netflix — Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, and Fernando Meirelles’s The Two Popes — have also garnered significant awards buzz and helped elevate the streaming giant to film’s most prestigious stage.
Here’s the full list of 2019 Oscar nominations:
Best Picture:
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Actor:
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress:
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Supporting Actor:
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress:
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Director:
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Best Animated Feature:
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Animated Short:
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best Adapted Screenplay:
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Best Original Screenplay:
Knives Out by Rian Johnson
Marriage Story by Noah Baumbach
1917 by Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino
Parasite by Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won
Best Cinematography:
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Documentary Feature:
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best Documentary Short Subject:
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best Live Action Short Film:
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Best International Feature Film:
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Best Film Editing:
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Best Sound Editing:
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Sound Mixing:
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Production Design:
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Original Score:
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Original Song:
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II
“Stand Up,” Harriet
Best Makeup and Hair:
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Best Costume Design:
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Visual Effects:
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Editors' Recommendations
- Netflix dominates 2020 Oscar nominations, but surprises and snubs persist
- Golden Globe Awards send a message to Netflix: It’s not your time yet
- The joke’s on us: Joker dominates this year’s Oscar nominations
- 2020 Golden Globes could herald the first Best Picture Oscar win by a streamer
- 2020 Golden Globe nominations were big for Netflix, Apple TV+