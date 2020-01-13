Oscar nominations 2020: The complete list of Academy Award nominees

Todd Phillips’ controversial film Joker led the nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards with 11 nominations, including Best Actor and Best Director nods for Joaquin Phoenix and Phillips, respectively, and a Best Picture nod.

The nominations, announced Monday morning by actors John Cho and Issa Rae, included many of the buzziest films of the year and a few big surprises, including Taika Waititi’s Nazi Germany spoof, Jojo Rabbit, which earned six nominations, including Best Picture.

Otherwise, the Academy mostly stuck to chalk, with pre-announcement favorites appearing all over the nominations. Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman earned 10 nominations, including Best Director for Scorsese and Best Supporting Actor nominations for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

Sam Mendes also received a Best Director nod for his World War I movie, 1917, which was nominated nine other times. Likewise, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood earned 10 nominations, including Best Director for Quentin Tarantino, Best Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio, and Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt. Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite and Greta Gerwig’s Little Women each received six nominations.

Scarlett Johansson became just the 12th person to ever be nominated for two acting Oscars in the same year, receiving Best Actor recognition for Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actor recognition for Jojo Rabbit.

Notably absent from the Best Actor category was Adam Sandler, who had generated buzz and accolades for his dramatic turn in the Safdie brothers’ Uncut Gems.

The Oscars will air live on Sunday, February 9 at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Like the 2019 show, the Academy has chosen to go without a host, opting for a more free-form presentation than previous years. According to ABC President Karey Burke, there will still be “huge entertainment values, big musical numbers, comedy, and star power.”

Interestingly, three films made for streaming on Netflix — Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, and Fernando Meirelles’s The Two Popes — have also garnered significant awards buzz and helped elevate the streaming giant to film’s most prestigious stage.

Here’s the full list of 2019 Oscar nominations:

Best Picture:

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Actor:

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress:

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Supporting Actor:

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress:

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Director:

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Best Animated Feature:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Animated Short:

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best Adapted Screenplay:

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Best Original Screenplay:

Knives Out by Rian Johnson

Marriage Story by Noah Baumbach

1917 by Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino

Parasite by Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won

Best Cinematography:

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best Documentary Feature:

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best Documentary Short Subject:

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best Live Action Short Film:

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Best International Feature Film:

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Best Film Editing:

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best Sound Editing:

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Sound Mixing:

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best Production Design:

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Original Score:

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Original Song:

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Best Makeup and Hair:

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Best Costume Design:

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best Visual Effects:

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

