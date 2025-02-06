These are set to be the weekend’s 3 biggest movies

Table of Contents Table of Contents Love Hurts Heart Eyes

Following its better-than-expected performance at the domestic box office last weekend when it took a whopping $36 million, Dreamworks’ Dog Man is expected to do well again this coming weekend, raking in more than any other movie.

The animated adaptation of Dav Pilkey’s graphic novel book series is expected to earn between $16 million and $20 million, according to a forecast by Boxoffice Pro.

Universal Pictures describes the family flick thus: “When a faithful police dog and his human police officer owner are injured together on the job, a harebrained but life-saving surgery fuses the two of them together and Dog Man is born. Dog Man is sworn to protect and serve — and fetch, sit, and roll over.”

Love Hurts

The weekend’s second most popular movie could well be another Universal effort, Love Hurts. Debuting on Friday, the action comedy is expected to earn between $8 million and $12 million at the domestic box office.

Love Hurts follows realtor Marvin Gable (Ke Huy Quan) who returns to the life he left behind after his former partner-in-crime resurfaces with an ominous message. With his crime-lord brother also on his trail, Gable has no choice but to confront his past and the history that he never fully buried.

Heart Eyes

Another new movie, the comedy-horror Heart Eyes, is also forecast to take between $8 million and $12 million at the North American box office this weekend, so there’s a chance it could push Love Hurts into third spot.

Sony Pictures’ latest movie is enjoying a 90% rating on the Tomatometer from 48 reviews, so the early indications are good.

Sony Pictures’ logline for Heart Eyes reads: “For the past several years, the Heart Eyes Killer has wreaked havoc on Valentine’s Day by stalking and murdering romantic couples. This Valentine’s Day, no couple is safe.”