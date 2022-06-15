In his five-decade career in Hollywood, Sylvester Stallone has never headlined his own drama series until now. Paramount+‘s new crime drama, Tulsa King, has a lot going for it besides Stallone. But we all know who the real draw is. And if the first teaser trailer for the show is any indication, it seems to recapture some of the old spirit from The Sopranos.

In this show, Stallone is portraying Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a former mafia crime boss who knows how to keep his mouth shut. What he doesn’t know is how to adapt to living in Tulsa, Oklahoma. And he isn’t there by choice. Dwight’s crime family has essentially sent him into exile following his long stint in prison. But as you can see in the trailer, that doesn’t stop Dwight from revisiting the skills that made him into the man he is today. There are also some lighter comedic moments in the teaser, which appear to illustrate that the show won’t be completely dark.

Here’s the official description courtesy of Paramount+:

“Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a ‘crew’ from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.”

Max Casella also stars in the series as Armand Truisi, with Domenick Lombardozzi as Charles “Chickie” Invernizzi, Vincent Piazza as Vince Antonacci, Jay Will as Tyson, A.C. Peterson as Pete “The Rock” Invernizzi, Andrea Savage as Stacy Beale, Martin Starr as Bohdi, and Garrett Hedlund as Mitch Keller.

Tulsa King was created by Taylor Sheridan, but the showrunner is The Sopranos veteran and Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter. Paramount+ will premiere the series on November 13.

