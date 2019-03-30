Digital Trends
Movies & TV

When art imitates life: TV characters that were nixed when their actors died

Christine Persaud
By

Thanks to series like Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead that have made killing off main characters a normal part of series’ story development, it’s not uncommon for surprise deaths to occur on the small screen. But sometimes character deaths aren’t planned, but rather have come as the result of an actor dying in real life.

Following the recent death of Riverdale actor Luke Perry, it has been confirmed that his character on the CW’s popular teen drama will also meet his demise. Over the years, plenty of actors have died unexpectedly, leaving series’ creators little choice but to announce the death of their characters as well. The manner of scripted death varies, but the hope is to respect and honor the actors who poured their heart into bringing these characters to life.

Debbie Wolowitz – Big Bang Theory

Debbie Wolowitz – Big Bang Theory

While Mrs. Wolowitz was never actually seen on camera, her loud and shrill voice permeated many an episode as she yelled at her mama’s boy son, Howard (Simon Helberg), to rub her feet, or just reminded him of her importance in his life. When the actor who voiced Debbie, Carol Ann Susi, passed away, Mrs. Wolowitz met her end too, dying in her sleep. An entire episode was dedicated to the character’s death, serving as a tribute both to the character and the actress who was part of the cast since the beginning.

John Ritter – 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter

John Ritter – 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter

It was a shock when Ritter died suddenly while filming this sitcom about a father trying to navigate life with teenage daughters. Naturally, his death impacted the very premise of the show, not to mention that Ritter, a tremendous on-screen talent, would be impossible to replace. The series went on hiatus, then returned without Ritter, whose character was written off, and with a new name, 8 Simple Rules. James Garner and David Spade joined the cast as the girls’ grandfather and cousin respectively, but the series just couldn’t continue without Ritter, and it was canceled after its third season.

Mister Hooper – Sesame Street

Mister Hooper – Sesame Street

It would have been the safe route to suggest that the elderly Mister Hooper, who had run Hooper’s Store on the long-running children’s show since the 1970s, had retired. Instead, the series decided to use the passing of the actor, Will Lee, to teach children about death. The episode won a Peabody Award, confirming that the bold decision paid off.

Livia Soprano – The Sopranos

Livia Soprano – The Sopranos

How do you handle the death of a mobster’s mother? In the case of Livia, when actor Nancy Marchand passed away in real life, the character was killed off on the show. It was clear her performance could never be replaced — Livia was ranked as the third-greatest TV villain of all time by Rolling Stone, and the character reportedly was set for a major story arc in the upcoming season. Interestingly, they brought her back for one last scene by digitally superimposing Marchand’s head onto another actor’s body, and using outtakes and dialogue from earlier episodes.

Peter Gregory – Silicon Valley

Peter Gregory - Silicon Valley

One of the most compelling characters on the series, it was terrible news when actor Christopher Evan Welch, who played the awkward and eccentric billionaire tech investor — a character loosely based on PayPal and Facebook titan Peter Thiel — discovered that he was on borrowed time just prior to shooting the series’ pilot episode. He only appeared in five episodes before he died, after which the show had to be rewritten to remove the character. On the series, the character died under strange circumstances while away on safari.

Edna Krabappel – The Simpsons

Edna Krabappel – The Simpsons

It might seem like a voice actor is easy to replace, but in the case of established characters like Edna Krabappel, who had such a memorable and distinct voice provided by Marcia Wallace, the series thought it best to simply retire the character after Wallace’s passing. The character’s death was briefly referenced in an episode, but was more notably honored in a brief yet touching section of the episode’s opening sequence.

Finn Hudson – GLEE

Finn Hudson – GLEE

Cory Monteith sadly dies at a young age, creating a tough scenario for a cheery series about a group of oddball kids in a high-school glee club. Rather than recast another actor to play the strapping young jock with a heart of gold, the series dealt with Monteith’s death head-on, deciding that Finn himself would die, and the teenage characters (and actors) could grieve on screen in kind.

“Coach” – Cheers

“Coach” – Cheers

When you think Cheers, you probably visualize Woody (Woody Harrelson) and Sam tending bar. But Harrelson actually joined the cast in the fourth season, following the death of the original bartender, Ernie “Coach” Pantusso, who was played by Nicholas Colasanto. Viewers were told that Coach passed away, but we didn’t get much information about the circumstances. Instead, the announcement of his death was used as a way to introduce Woody as Coach’s former pen pal.

Bill McNeal – NewsRadio

Bill McNeal – NewsRadio

The world was in shock when revered comedic talent Phil Hartman was tragically killed. At the time, he was appearing on this sitcom as a news co-anchor for the fictional WNYX news radio station. In the series, it was said that McNeal died of a heart attack. As the cast returns from attending his funeral, they cleverly interject some comedy into the conversation to make light of the heavy subject, joking about a flower arrangement that was ironically shaped like a broken heart. Jon Lovitz, another Saturday Night Live alum, played the role of McNeal’s successor.

Owen Granger – NCIS: Los Angeles

Owen Granger – NCIS: Los Angeles

Revered actor Miguel Ferrer, known for his roles in movies like Robocop and series like Twin Peaks, died in 2017. After the character was stabbed and taken to a hospital, the series dealt with Ferrrer’s death by having Granger seemingly disappear, leaving a note saying he had “unfinished business to take care of.” The episode ended with a touching tribute to the actor.

Don't Miss

The best shows on Netflix right now (April 2019)
avengers endgame trailer marvel cinematic universe poster 3 2 crop
Movies & TV

From The First Avenger to Infinity War: Marvel’s Cinematic Universe so far

Avengers: Endgame is looming large and we could all use a refresher on the important events leading up to this point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here's a recap of everything that's happened so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
bear grylls the island grylls1
Movies & TV

Netflix's You vs. Wild trailer puts Bear Grylls' fate in your hands

Think you have what it takes to survive in the wilderness, Bear Grylls-style? You vs. Wild, an eight-episode interactive Netflix series that takes cues from Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, will let you prove it.
Posted By Chris Gates
the twilight zone
Movies & TV

Jordan Peele's Twilight Zone series gets a set of new, creepy trailers

Get Out writer and director Jordan Peele is developing and hosting a reboot of the classic sci-fi anthology series The Twilight Zone for CBS All Access, and the show has a creepy trailer and a star-studded cast.
Posted By Rick Marshall
mlb tmobile home run derby virtual reality cardinals stadium
Deals

Here’s how to watch the 2019 MLB season online, without cable

If you’re a cord cutter but don’t want to miss the 2019 MLB season, you’ve got a few options. Read on to find out how you can watch Major League Baseball games right on your computer or mobile device.
Posted By Lucas Coll
sling tv
Home Theater

Everything to know about Sling TV: Channels, pricing, and more

Sling TV has grown a great deal since its launch. Now, there are more channels and more packages to choose from, with more being added all the time. Everything you need to know is right here.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
jolie netflix cambodia angelina
Movies & TV

Angelina Jolie may join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in The Eternals

Angelina Jolie is reportedly in talks to star in The Eternals, an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie based on the characters of the same name, created by comics legend Jack Kirby.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Home Theater

Apple’s new TV app: All of your shows, on (almost) every device you own

Apple is updating its TV app into a truly cross-platform one-stop shop for all of your movies and TV shows. It will appear on smart TVs and devices from Roku and Amazon, but there are still questions about features and pricing.
Posted By Simon Cohen
game of thrones prequel series hbo khaleesi dragons
Movies & TV

The Game of Thrones prequel: Everything we know so far

HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series has its director and a bunch of new cast members as it prepares to start filming in summer 2019. The show is set thousands of years before the events of the original series.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Avengers Infinity War
Movies & TV

Marvel Studios resurrects the dead in new Avengers: Endgame posters

The events of Avengers: Infinity War changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some big ways and left fans wondering how its heroes can possibly recover. Here's everything we know about Avengers: Endgame, the sequel to Infinity War.
Posted By Rick Marshall
between the streams
Podcasts

Apple TV Plus breakdown, Twilight Zone trailers, Shazam debate

On this week's show, we've got a breakdown of Apple's new Apple TV Plus streaming service, our take on the first Twilight Zone trailers, a negative Shazam review, news of a Wu-Tang TV series, and much more.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best youtube channels tv
Home Theater

What is YouTube TV? Here’s everything you should know about the TV service

YouTube TV is becoming an increasingly major competitor to other streaming services. Not sure if the service might be right for you? Don’t worry, we have a guide detailing everything you could want to know about the service.
Posted By Rick Marshall, Kris Wouk
best shows on netflix terrace house featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix right now (April 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
best new podcasts to listen during your drive rami malek blackout podcast
Movies & TV

Best new podcasts: Blackout, Voices at the Table, Hot & Dry, and more

Feel like you’re drowning in podcasts? In this weekly series, we’ll help you pick out the best of the new and returning shows. This week’s picks include Rami Malek, a priest's murder, delicious food memories, and a dire forecast.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in March, from Buster Scruggs to Roma

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol