Twilight streaming guide: how to watch Twilight online

Few phenomena have taken over pop culture as thoroughly as Twilight did in the late 2000s. The first film, which was adapted from Stephanie Meyer’s novel of the same name, was released in 2008, and featured young stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. In the years since the franchise concluded, Pattinson and Stewart have gone on to have fascinating careers, with Pattinson taking on the role of Batman and Stewart becoming the darling of a number of indie auteurs.

When the first movie came out, it turned them both into instant celebrities, and that public fascination was only increased by the relationship drama between them. Every book in Meyer’s saga was eventually adapted to the screen, and each of them became major hits at the box office. The first film follows Stewart’s Bella, a girl who moves to the small town of Forks, Washington, and eventually meets Edward Cullen, a boy who turns out to be over 100 years old but has nonetheless fallen madly in love with her. The two engage in a romance, and other drama and violence ensue as a result.

If you’re feeling a pang of nostalgia, though, and you want to go back to Twilight, you may be wondering what the easiest way to watch the movie online is. As it turns out, the movie is not currently available anywhere to stream for free, but that doesn’t mean you can’t track it down if you really want to watch it.

Directed By : Catherine Hardwicke

: Catherine Hardwicke Cast : Kristin Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Anna Kendrick

: Kristin Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Anna Kendrick Running Time: 122 minutes

How to watch Twilight online

Twilight (2008) Official Trailer

Because Twilight is not available to stream for free, the best way to watch it is by renting or buying it from your preferred video-on-demand vendor. The movie is available for $4 from Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, and a variety of other services. You can also buy the movie for between $7 and $8, depending on which service you purchase it from. Vudu and Amazon appear to be the only two vendors currently selling it for $7.

Twilight‘s sequels are also only available through VOD, which means that you can rent the movies through the same services. Rental prices seem to be roughly the same for each of the four sequels that Twilight spawned, although the cost to purchase any of those movies is higher at $10.

If you’re willing to wait to watch Twilight through a streaming subscription, it’s possible that the movies will end up on a streamer at some point. For a period in 2021, the movies were all available to watch on Netflix, although that is obviously no longer the case. Like almost all movies, though, Twilight goes through periods where it’s available on a streamer and periods where it isn’t. If you want to have access to the movie whenever you want without buying a physical copy of it, your best bet is to purchase a digital copy of the movie that you can access whether it’s on a streaming service or not. Then, Bella and Edward will always just be a few buttons away.

