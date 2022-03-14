The Sparrows land in The Umbrella Academy season 3 teaser

Just when the former kid superheroes of the Umbrella Academy thought they had won, they got a very unwelcome surprise. Somehow, their adventure in 1963 has radically changed the present. This summer, Netflix‘s The Umbrella Academy season 3 will explore an altered timeline in which a new rival school called The Sparrow Academy rose to prominence. And in this world, Sir Reginald Hargreeves, the man who adopted and raised the superhuman family, had another batch of orphans to call his own.

Netflix has released a new teaser for The Umbrella Academy season 3, which features the best look yet at the Sparrows as they face off with our established heroes. Justin Cornwell portrays Marcus Hargreeves, with Britne Oldford as Fei Hargreeves, Jake Epstein as Alphonso Hargreeves, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane Hargreeves, and Cazzie David as Jayme Hargreeves. But the biggest kick in the teeth for the original heroes is that their late and lamented sibling, Ben Hargreeves (Justin H. Min), is back from the dead and a member of the Sparrows.

It also appears that conflict between the two groups is inevitable, as Luther Hargreeves (Tom Hopper), Vanya Hargreeves (Elliot Page), Diego Hargreeves (David Castañeda), Allison Hargreeves (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus Hargreeves (Robert Sheehan), and Five Hargreeves (Aidan Gallagher) apparently square off for a fight in the new teaser.

The biggest reveal of the teaser is that season 3 has an official release date of June 22. Here’s the official description for next season:

“After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (OK, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns.

“Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their preapocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”

