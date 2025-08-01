 Skip to main content
An iconic video game adaptation is an underrated HBO Max movie to watch (August 1-3)

The Earthrealm versus Outworld headlines our HBO Max selections this weekend

By
Weekend Watchlist: HBO Max A man puts a blade up to someone's face.
Warner Bros. Pictures

One of the surprise hits of the year, Final Destination Bloodlines, begins streaming on HBO Max this weekend. The sixth Final Destination might be the best installment since the original. Critics and fans liked it on its way to becoming the highest-grossing entry in the franchise with a gross of $285 million.

Aside from Bloodlines, HBO Max has several underrated movies available on the service, including The Meg, a ridiculously fun shark attack movie with one of our best action stars. Check out our picks below. 

Death of a Unicorn (2025)

Death of a Unicorn is a satirical takedown of capitalism and the class system, with a creature-feature at the center of the conflict. On a trip to his wealthy boss’s estate, Elliot Kintner (Paul Rudd) and his teenage daughter, Ridley (Jenna Ortega), accidentally run over and kill a unicorn. Instead of leaving it, the duo hides the unicorn in their trunk and continues on with their journey.

While at the mansion, the group discovers that the unicorn has magical healing powers. When Elliot’s boss, Odell Leopold (Richard E. Grant), ingests some of the unicorn’s horn, his cancer disappears. The greedy Leopolds now plan to exploit the unicorn for its powers and make a fortune. What they don’t realize is that more unicorns are on their way to the property, and they’re not friendly. Prepare for some brutal kill scenes.

Stream Death of a Unicorn on HBO Max.

The Meg (2018)

There are sharks, and then there’s the Meg. Who better to face off against a giant prehistoric shark than Jason Statham? In The Meg, rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Statham) is recruited out of his self-imposed exile to rescue his ex-wife and her crew at the bottom of the Mariana Trench. While down in the trench, Jonas and Co. come face-to-face with a megalodon, an enormous shark that was previously believed to be extinct.

When the Meg escapes to the surface, it spells trouble for humanity. It’s man versus beast in this guilty-pleasure action movie. The Meg is not Jaws, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun watching Statham slay a shark. 

Stream The Meg on HBO Max.

Mortal Kombat (2021)

To countless millennials, Mortal Kombat holds a special place in their hearts. Seeing the arcade game come to life in Paul W. S. Anderson’s 1995 adaptation was life-changing to young children and teenagers. The 2021 reboot might not have had the same effect on video game lovers, but it’s a lot of fun and admirably mirrors the source material.

MMA fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan) is recruited to join the Earthrealm’s fight against the Outworld. Cole trains with many of the game’s most recognizable characters, including Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), and Kung Lao (Max Huang). Mortal Kombat is rough around the edges, but the fight sequences and production design make for an entertaining watch.

Stream Mortal Kombat on HBO Max.

