3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (April 11–13)

By
Weekend Watchlist: Netflix Florence Pugh looks and stares.
Netflix
Andrew Garfield stands behind Michael Shannon in front of a house in 99 Homes.
Broad Green Pictures
Weekend Watchlist Promotional Image
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 44 seconds ago

Endlessly scrolling through Netflix with nothing jumping out? We’ve all been there. The streaming giant’s homepage is often full of flashy blockbusters and trending titles, but some of the best movies on Netflix are the ones that aren’t plastered everywhere. These hidden gems might not have gotten the spotlight, but they’re packed with great stories, strong performances, and “Why didn’t I watch this sooner?” energy.

This weekend, skip the obvious picks and go for something off the beaten path. Whether you’re up for a suspenseful period film, a heartbreaking war story, or a drama inspired by real events, Netflix has you covered. These underrated movies may have little to no hype, but that’s exactly why these unexpected favorites deserve a spot in your queue.

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

The Wonder (2022)

Image used with permission by copyright holder

In the aftermath of Ireland’s Great Famine, English nurse Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) is summoned to a secluded village to observe Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy), an 11-year-old girl who claims to have survived without food for four months. Director Sebastián Lelio’s The Wonder follows Lib as she investigates this “divine miracle,” which has attracted people from around the country, curious to see the young girl. Lib, tasked with uncovering the truth, approaches the situation with scientific skepticism, which soon leads to a clash with the village’s deeply rooted religious convictions.

The Wonder boasts a wholly unique premise based on the eponymous 2016 novel by Emma Donoghue. It soars thanks to Pugh’s restrained performance, which shows a woman torn between her duty and her conviction. This quiet story is set against a flawlessly shot Irish landscape, with its stark beauty adding to the film’s tense atmosphere. While its deliberate pacing and sparse story may fall short for those expecting a more intense payoff, the 2022 drama movie is worth watching for those who appreciate a slow and introspective period piece.

The Wonder is streaming on Netflix.

First They Killed My Father (2017)

A child on the grass in First They Killed My Father.
Netflix

Set in Cambodia in 1975, First They Killed My Father depicts the Khmer Rouge’s reign of terror from the perspective of five-year-old Loung Ung (Sreymoch Sareum). Her peaceful life in Phnom Penh is shattered when the Khmer Rouge seize power, forcing her family to abandon their home under the guise of temporary evacuation. The regime’s oppressive grip tightens as citizens are subjected to brutal labor camps. Loung’s father, Pa Ung (Phoeung Kompheak), is a former government official and soon becomes a target, prompting the family to adopt new peasant identities to survive. Eventually, Loung is separated from her loved ones and trained as a child soldier, forced to go through violence and loss.

Angelina Jolie’s directorial endeavor, First They Killed My Father, is one of the most important movies about the Cambodian genocide. This underrepresented dark part of history is depicted in an unflinching and often disturbing way in the 2017 Khmer-language film. Despite its critical acclaim and a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes, the movie remains underappreciated in popular discourse, rarely cited among the best movies based on true stories. Its Khmer-language presentation and devastating story may have limited its reach, yet these elements are integral to its impact and contribute to making it an essential watch for fans of the genre.

First They Killed My Father is streaming on Netflix.

99 Homes (2014)

Andrew Garfield on 99 Homes
Broad Green Pictures

Andrew Garfield stars as construction worker Dennis Nash in 99 Homes, which sees him unemployed and struggling to support his young son, Connor (Noah Lomax), and mother, Lynn (Laura Dern). Set in Orlando during the aftermath of the 2008 housing crisis, Dennis’ bad situation gets worse when real estate broker Rick Carver (Michael Shannon) evicts them from their longtime home. Desperate and with few options, Dennis approaches Carver for work, initially taking on menial tasks. He’s soon roped into Carver’s more questionable schemes, even assisting in the very evictions that once messed up his family’s stability.

Directed by Ramin Bahrani, 99 Homes captures a man on the brink. Garfield and Shannon are impeccably cast as their respective characters, with one’s desperation and the other’s greed playing off of each other to create a thrilling drama. Its stellar performances didn’t translate to box office success, with the film grossing only $1.9 million against its $8 million budget. However, its story about the truth behind the American Dream and how financial challenges can change even the most honest people is more relevant than ever before, making 99 Homes a must-watch today.

99 Homes is streaming on Netflix.

Topics
Hannah Saab
Hannah Saab
Writer
Saab whips up SEO-optimized articles as a writer for Digital Trends and updates top-performing articles on Collider.
