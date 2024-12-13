3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (December 13-15)

Table of Contents Table of Contents A.P. Bio (2018-2021) The Diplomat Grey’s Anatomy (2005-)

The holiday season can be the perfect time to dive into a new show, but picking the right one for you can be trickier than it might seem. Netflix is filled with great shows worth watching, but the algorithm isn’t always pushing the stuff you want to watch.

Thankfully, we’ve got you covered with three underrated shows that are definitely worth your time this month. From a long-running drama to a fizzy comedy, the shows on this list are guaranteed to give you a worthwhile distraction.

A.P. Bio (2018-2021)

A deeply funny sitcom that should have lasted longer than it did, A.P. Bio tells the story of a Harvard philosophy professor who, after failing to get his dream job, returns to his former high school to teach A.P. Biology.

Because he has no intention of actually teaching the subject he was hired for, he instead uses his students to get vengeance on his nemesis and land the job he wanted in the first place. Glenn Howerton is brilliant as a cynical, smart teacher slumming, and the show’s young ensemble cast is able to match him beat for beat.

The Diplomat

The Diplomat | Official Trailer | Netflix

Keri Russell is one of the great screen actors of her generation, and The Diplomat gives her a chance to flex all those muscles. It might not be a particularly accurate depiction of life in the foreign service, but the series, which follows a career diplomat who finds herself suddenly named as ambassador to the U.K. just as her marriage is falling apart, is delightfully well-written and just the right amount of absurd.

The show’s locales, its broad ensemble cast that includes The West Wing‘s Allison Janney and Agatha All Along‘s Ali Ahn, and its willingness to lean on its star combine to make The Diplomat one of the most fun Netflix shows to watch.

Grey’s Anatomy (2005-)

I recognize that calling Grey’s Anatomy, a show that has been on for 20 years and launched a generation of stars, underrated feels ludicrous. The early seasons of the show are widely regarded as excellent, soapy drama, but the show maintains a loyal fan base for a reason.

Although things have gotten a little sillier as the years have gone on, Grey’s Anatomy still has plenty of juice. The show’s ability to introduce new characters that feel instantly relatable is admirable, and its continued ability to keep Meredith involved in the action after all this time should be studied for years to come.

