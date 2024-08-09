3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (August 9-11)

Even in an era when we aren’t getting as many new shows as we once did, Netflix is still introducing far more content to its subscribers than they could ever hope to sift through. There are plenty of great shows worth watching on the streamer, though, if you can find them.

Thankfully, we’re here to help with that. We’ve pulled together three of the most underrated shows on Netflix that you should make time for this weekend.

The Decameron (2024)

The Decameron | Official Trailer | Netflix

Inspired by a short-story collection from the 14th century, The Decameron is not nearly as stuffy as that description might make it sound. The series, which is set in the year 1348, follows people attempting to survive the Black Death, and explores themes of systemic oppression in ways that resonate strongly with the modern day.

While there are plenty of period piece shows out there, few are set as far back as The Decameron, and part of the show’s appeal is the way it uses comedy to connect the past and present. It’s a daring, original show, and one that deserves all the love it has received.

You can watch The Decameron on Netflix.

Eric (2024)

Eric | Official Trailer | Netflix

A psychological thriller anchored by a remarkable central performance from Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose), Eric tells the story of a puppeteer whose son goes missing and becomes convinced that if he can get one of his puppets on TV, his son will come home. The series leans into tropes on occasion, but in spite of that reliance on established formulas, it’s a bit hard to describe the tone of the project.

None of it would work even half as well as it does if it weren’t for the sterling cast that was assembled for the project, but much credit should also be given to the creative team who simply decided to go for it with an outside-the-box premise.

You can watch Eric on Netflix.

Bodkin (2024)

Bodkin | Official Trailer | Netflix

The fact that there is now an outbreak of comedy series about true crime podcasters suggests something kind of dark about the moment we’re living in, but that doesn’t make Bodkin any less funny. The series tells the story of three podcasters who travel to a small Irish town because they’re convinced they’re going to solve a decades-old cold case.

While the town’s residents initially have no interest in helping them with their investigation, eventually the podcasters discover that there’s something hidden at the heart of the town. Smart, compelling, and a little acidic, Bodkin takes a minute to get good, but once it does, you’ll zoom to the end.

You can watch Bodkin on Netflix.