A24 sets spring 2025 release date for Alex Garland’s Warfare

A24 has set the release date for Warfare, an upcoming war film from Alex Garland. Warfare will open in theaters on April 11, 2025.

Warfare is written and directed by Garland and Ray Mendoza, based on the latter’s experiences as a U.S. Navy SEAL during the Iraq War. The movie follows a platoon of SEALs gathering in the home of an Iraqi family. The film quickly shifts into a life-or-death situation as the soldiers must evade heavy gunfire from opposing forces. Told in real-time, Warfare becomes a captivating boots-on-the-ground story, with soldiers fighting their way out of insurgent territory.

Warfare’s cast features D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, Adain Bradley, Noah Centineo, Evan Holtzman, Henrique Zaga, Joseph Quinn, and Charles Melton.

