A24 sets spring 2025 release date for Alex Garland’s Warfare

A24 has set the release date for Warfare, an upcoming war film from Alex Garland. Warfare will open in theaters on April 11, 2025.
Warfare is written and directed by Garland and Ray Mendoza, based on the latter’s experiences as a U.S. Navy SEAL during the Iraq War. The movie follows a platoon of SEALs gathering in the home of an Iraqi family. The film quickly shifts into a life-or-death situation as the soldiers must evade heavy gunfire from opposing forces. Told in real-time, Warfare becomes a captivating boots-on-the-ground story, with soldiers fighting their way out of insurgent territory.
Warfare’s cast features D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, Adain Bradley, Noah Centineo, Evan Holtzman, Henrique Zaga, Joseph Quinn, and Charles Melton.
Mendoza and Garland previously worked together on Civil War. Mendoza served as the military supervisor, while Garland wrote and directed. Speaking of Civil War, A24 will try to repeat its April box office success with Warfare. Released in April 2024, Civil War grossed over $126 million, the second-highest A24 gross behind the $143 million earned by Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Warfare continues Garland’s longstanding relationship with A24. Garland’s last four films — including Ex Machina, Annihilation, Men, and Civil War — were all distributed by A24.
Garland will have multiple projects in the next calendar year. Besides Warfare, Garland wrote 28 Years Later, Danny Boyle’s long-awaited third film in the 28 Days Later series. 28 Days Later opens theatrically on June 20, 2025. Garland also wrote the second film in the new trilogy, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which will be released on January 16, 2026.