 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

A24 sets spring 2025 release date for Alex Garland’s Warfare

By
A group of soldiers celebrate in A24's Warfare.
A24

A24 has set the release date for Warfare, an upcoming war film from Alex Garland. Warfare will open in theaters on April 11, 2025.

Warfare is written and directed by Garland and Ray Mendoza, based on the latter’s experiences as a U.S. Navy SEAL during the Iraq War. The movie follows a platoon of SEALs gathering in the home of an Iraqi family. The film quickly shifts into a life-or-death situation as the soldiers must evade heavy gunfire from opposing forces. Told in real-time, Warfare becomes a captivating boots-on-the-ground story, with soldiers fighting their way out of insurgent territory.

Recommended Videos

Warfare’s cast features D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, Adain Bradley, Noah Centineo, Evan Holtzman, Henrique Zaga, Joseph Quinn, and Charles Melton.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Mendoza and Garland previously worked together on Civil War. Mendoza served as the military supervisor, while Garland wrote and directed. Speaking of Civil War, A24 will try to repeat its April box office success with Warfare. Released in April 2024, Civil War grossed over $126 million, the second-highest A24 gross behind the $143 million earned by Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Warfare continues Garland’s longstanding relationship with A24. Garland’s last four films — including Ex Machina, Annihilation, Men, and Civil War — were all distributed by A24.

Garland will have multiple projects in the next calendar year. Besides Warfare, Garland wrote 28 Years Later, Danny Boyle’s long-awaited third film in the 28 Days Later series. 28 Days Later opens theatrically on June 20, 2025. Garland also wrote the second film in the new trilogy, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which will be released on January 16, 2026.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
A24 to rerelease X in theaters, give a sneak peek at MaXXXine
Mia Goth sits in front of a mirror in X.

Before MaXXXine arrives this summer, revisit the first film of Ti West's slasher trilogy in theaters. Per Indiewire, A24 is rereleasing X in theaters for one night only on June 18. Viewers will get a sneak peek of MaXXXine in a special post-credits preview.
Written and directed by West, X follows a group of young actors and filmmakers in 1979 who attempt to film an adult movie at a farmhouse in rural Texas. The porn shoot turns deadly when the elderly couple who owns the farm begins murdering the guests. Mia Goth plays Maxine Minx, an aspiring actress, and Pearl, the elderly homicidal homeowner. Released in March 2022, X did good business at the box office, grossing over $15 million against a budget of $1 million.
Tickets for X's June 18 rerelease are now on sale at Fandango. The screenings begin at 7 p.m. local time.

X | Official Trailer HD | A24
Shortly after X's release, West revealed he secretly shot a prequel film, Pearl. Set in 1918, it had Goth playing a younger version of Pearl, a mentally ill young woman living on her family's farm in Texas. Pearl dreams of becoming a film star, but her psychopathic tendencies get in the way of her dreams. Pearl premiered on September 16, 2022, and grossed over $10 million at the box office. Both X and Pearl received positive reviews, with Goth's performances garnering universal praise.
MaXXXine, the third film in West's trilogy, is the direct sequel to X. Set in 1985, Maxine (Goth) is now trying to make it as an actress in Los Angeles. On the cusp of her big break, the Night Stalker begins targeting young female stars, with Maxine caught in the crosshairs of his deadly rage. Besides Goth, MaXXXine stars Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

Read more
Syfy reveals first images and release date for The Ark season 2
An astronaut looks confused with his suit on.

The crew aboard Ark One is ready for more space adventures in The Ark season 2. The second season of the hit sci-fi show premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday, July 17, on Syfy. All episodes will be available to stream on Peacock seven days after air.

Set 100 years in the future, planetary colonization missions have started to ensure the survival of the human race. In the explosive season 1 finale, the crew on Ark One reached Proxima B, a potential new home for the residents of Earth. However, Proxima B exploded, destroying any chance of habitation. To make matters worse, the ensuing blast damaged Ark One.

Read more
The best A24 horror films, ranked by Rotten Tomatoes
Florence Pugh stars in Midsommar from A24.

With the release of Men on May 24, and Bodies Bodies Bodies scheduled for August 5, celebrated indie studio A24 looks to add several more well-regarded horror films to their canon of contemporary classics. Indeed, as with many of their previous horror releases, Men is already "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 82%. And Bodies Bodies Bodies boasts an early review score of 93% on the site.

Given the critical success earlier this year of X, as well as the smash success of their non-horror film, Everything Everywhere All at Once, 2022 appears to be another banner year for the studio, especially on the horror front. Considering that they've produced and/or distributed so many films in just the last few years, it's been an impressive run of cinematic quality overall. Here are the best A24 horror films according to Rotten Tomatoes.
10. The Hole in the Ground (2019) – 83%

Read more