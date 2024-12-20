 Skip to main content
28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple release date set for 2026

By
A man and a boy run with bows in their hands in 28 Years Later.
Sony

The 28 Years Later trilogy is rounding into shape. One week after the 28 Years Later trailer dropped, Sony announced the release date for 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple. It arrives in theaters on January 16, 2026.

The Bone Temple lands the same Martin Luther King weekend release date as New Line Cinema’s Weapons, Zach Cregger’s first directed film since Barbarian. Disney also has an untitled movie dated for that same weekend.

28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple is directed by The Marvels’ Nia DaCosta and written by Alex Garland. While casting announcements are not official, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Cillian Murphy are believed to have  roles in The Bone Temple.

Earlier in 2024, Sony won the rights for the 28 Years Later trilogy. The first movie, 28 Years Later, is directed by Danny Boyle from a screenplay by Garland. The movie stars Jodie Comer, Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams, Edvin Ryding, and Erin Kellyman. Murphy, who starred as Jim in 28 Days Later, is rumored to appear in the movie. Murphy is also attached as an executive producer.

28 Years Later opens in theaters on June 20, 2025. 28 Years Later and 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple were shot back-to-back on iPhones.

The 28 franchise began in 2002 with 28 Days Later. After animal rights activists release an infected chimp from its lab in the U.K., the animal spreads the “Rage virus,” which turns humans into aggressive zombies. Directed by Garland and written by Garland, 28 Days Later starred Murphy, Naomie Harris, and Brendan Gleeson. Made for $8 million, 28 Days Later grossed $84 million and spawned a sequel, 2007’s 28 Weeks Later.

