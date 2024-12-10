The first trailer for 28 Years Later has arrived, and it’s downright terrifying

The Rage Virus has evolved in the first trailer for 28 Years Later, the long-awaited third film in the zombie apocalypse franchise created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland.

The terrifying footage is set to an eerie reading of Rudyard Kipling’s poem Boots. The trailer highlights the beginning of the zombie virus wreaking havoc in the U.K. It then jumps to 10,228 days later, as a group of survivors lives in isolation on a heavily guarded island. One of those survivors is played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who heads to the mainland armed with a bow and arrow.

The trailer also reveals stars Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes, the latter covered in blood as he approaches a giant statue made from skulls. Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams, Edvin Ryding, and Erin Kellyman also star.

28 YEARS LATER – Official Trailer (HD)

Where is Cillian Murphy? The Oscar-winner starred as Jim in 2002’s 28 Days Later and signed on to reprise his role for 28 Years Later. Although Murphy is an executive producer, he is not billed on the new poster or trailer. However, many fans on social media believe Murphy is a zombie who pops up in the field for a brief moment.

Boyle directs 28 Years Later from a script written by Garland. The duo served in the same positions on 28 Days Later, but decided to only executive produce the sequel, 2007’s 28 Weeks Later.

First potential look at Cillian Murphy in ‘28 YEARS LATER’ In theaters on June 20, 2025. pic.twitter.com/WjkOgXnyjG — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 10, 2024

The upcoming 28 Years Later is the first part of a planned trilogy at Sony, with 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple serving as the second film in the new trilogy. The Bone Temple is being directed by The Marvels’ Nia DaCosta from a screenplay co-written by Boyle and Garland. The Bone Temple was shot back-to-back with 28 Years Later.

28 Years Later opens in theaters on June 20, 2025.