 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

The first trailer for 28 Years Later has arrived, and it’s downright terrifying

By
A bloody Ralph Fiennes walks toward the camera in 28 Years Later.
Sony Pictures Entertainment

The Rage Virus has evolved in the first trailer for 28 Years Later, the long-awaited third film in the zombie apocalypse franchise created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland.

The terrifying footage is set to an eerie reading of Rudyard Kipling’s poem Boots. The trailer highlights the beginning of the zombie virus wreaking havoc in the U.K. It then jumps to 10,228 days later, as a group of survivors lives in isolation on a heavily guarded island. One of those survivors is played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who heads to the mainland armed with a bow and arrow.

Recommended Videos

The trailer also reveals stars Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes, the latter covered in blood as he approaches a giant statue made from skulls. Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams, Edvin Ryding, and Erin Kellyman also star.

28 YEARS LATER – Official Trailer (HD)

Where is Cillian Murphy? The Oscar-winner starred as Jim in 2002’s 28 Days Later and signed on to reprise his role for 28 Years Later. Although Murphy is an executive producer, he is not billed on the new poster or trailer. However, many fans on social media believe Murphy is a zombie who pops up in the field for a brief moment.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Boyle directs 28 Years Later from a script written by Garland. The duo served in the same positions on 28 Days Later, but decided to only executive produce the sequel, 2007’s 28 Weeks Later.

Related

First potential look at Cillian Murphy in ‘28 YEARS LATER’

In theaters on June 20, 2025. pic.twitter.com/WjkOgXnyjG

&mdash; DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 10, 2024

The upcoming 28 Years Later is the first part of a planned trilogy at Sony, with 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple serving as the second film in the new trilogy. The Bone Temple is being directed by The Marvels’ Nia DaCosta from a screenplay co-written by Boyle and Garland. The Bone Temple was shot back-to-back with 28 Years Later

28 Years Later opens in theaters on June 20, 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Y2K trailer takes you for a wild ride on New Year’s Eve 1999
A girl stands in front of two boys in a living room.

To quote Charli XCX, "I just want to go back, back to 1999." The makers of the A24 sci-fi comedy Y2K are of a similar mind, as the film transports audiences back to New Year's 1999 for the party of the century.

In the latest trailer, Jaeden Martell and Julian Dennison star as Eli and Danny, two loser friends whose New Year's Eve plans consist of sitting at home and watching a movie. Fed up with their lack of social status, the boys crash their classmate's party in hopes of changing their reputation. For Eli, he views it as a chance to impress his crush, Laura (Rachel Zegler).

Read more
Carry-On trailer: Taron Egerton must save an airport from holiday destruction
A TSA Agent looks to the right of his computer.

The most wonderful time of the year just got a lot more sinister in the trailer for Carry-On, an upcoming action thriller from Netflix.

Taron Egerton stars as Ethan Kopek, a youthful TSA agent working the Christmas Eve shift at a popular airport. While on the job, Ethan finds a strange earpiece and converses with a mysterious traveler (Jason Bateman) on the other end. The traveler blackmails Ethan into letting a suspicious package through security. If Ethan does not comply, the traveler will execute his pregnant girlfriend (Sofia Carson), who also works at the airport.

Read more
Marvel’s What If…? season 3 trailer: Storm, the Goddess of Thunder highlights final episodes
Red Guardians and Winter Solder leap together and punch.

Get ready for one final ride with alternate versions of the MCU in the trailer for What If…? season 3.
Marvel Animation’s What If…? will end after its upcoming third season, consisting of eight episodes. The biggest reveal features the arrival of Mjolnir-wielding Storm, the Goddess of Thunder, voiced by X-Men ’97‘s Alison Sealy-Smith. Other noteworthy moments include a Howard the Duck-Darcy Lewis team-up and the new Avengers joining to form a giant robot like the Zords in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.
Besides Storm, confirmed characters in What If…? season 3 include Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, and Shang-Chi. Jeffrey Wright continues to narrate the series as the Watcher.

What If…? presents alternate accounts of famous MCU events. For example, the first episode depicts Peggy Carter, not Steve Rogers, as the First Avenger. Other famous episodes include T'Challa as Star-Lord, Ultron winning the war, Kilmonger rescuing Tony Stark, Thor growing up without Loki, and the Avengers assembling in 1602.

Read more