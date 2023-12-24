Bears vs Cardinals live stream: How to watch the NFL game for free

The Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals are duking it out at 4:25 p.m. ET at Soldier Field today, and NFL fans aren’t going to want to miss out on the big game. Both sides are coming off losses, so this should be quite the battle of teams wanting to make up for missed opportunities. If you’re keen to see the Bears vs Cardinals live stream, you’ll need to have access to Fox. Fortunately, there are a few different ways to watch Fox online. We’ve picked out the best way to watch the game, highlighted a few other options, and also taken a look at how to watch the Bears vs Cardinals for free. Read on while we take you through the best methods.

The best way to watch Bears vs Cardinals

Right now, the best way to watch Bears vs Cardinals and a lot of sports is to sign up for Sling TV. It has a killer deal at the moment where you can sign up to Sling Blue for just $20 for the first month before rising to $40 per month. Even at its highest price, it’s incredibly competitive compared to other streaming services. It’s one of the best live TV streaming services with dozens of channels including AMC, CNN, and Comedy Central, alongside sports options like FS1, the NFL Network, and NBCSN. There’s something for everyone here. If you want more choice, you can always sign up for Sling Blue and Sling Orange combined for $27.50 for the first month before rising to $55 for future months. It gives you 46 channels so you can’t go wrong at this price.

Is there a free Bears vs Cardinals live stream?

For anyone short on cash and solely focused on watching the Bears vs Cardinals live stream for free, check out FuboTV. The sports-focused streaming service has a seven day free trial so you can easily sign up and watch the Bears vs Cardinals for free as well as enjoy FuboTV for a few days before you consider committing. The service costs from $70 per month and offers extensive access to all your favorites like FS1, ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, CBS Sports, and NFL Network, among many others.

Other ways to watch the Bears vs Cardinals live stream

If you want to try a different streaming service to watch Bears vs Cardinals, you’ve got options. Fox is available from many different places. For instance, you can check out Hulu with Live TV for which also bundles in Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. Alternatively, YouTube TV is an increasingly popular choice at and with it being the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket. There’s also Directv at with some great speciality sports options like MLB Network and NBA TV.

How to watch the Bears vs Cardinals live stream from anywhere

For those of us who regularly travel, it’s annoying that streaming services don’t follow us on our travels like we need them to. Due to geo-restrictions, you can find yourself locked out of being able to watch Sling or FuboTV even though you’re still paying for it. To avoid this issue, sign up for one of the best VPNs. Through doing so, you can convince your streaming service that you’re actually still back home even though you’re hooked up to hotel Wi-Fi somewhere abroad. Our favorite is NordVPN as it works well with Sling and FuboTV while being very easy to use. There isn’t a NordVPN free trial but it’s worth spending money on as you also gain extra security while using public Wi-Fi which can be very useful. If you’re keen to watch Bears vs Cardinals from your hotel, this is the best solution.

