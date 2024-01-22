 Skip to main content
Mavericks vs Celtics live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

The Boston Celtics come into tonight’s game against the Dallas Mavericks on the heels of winning seven of their last ten games. The Celtics currently have a record of 33-10 as they march into the American Airlines Center tonight. They are one of the best in the league right now with scorer Jason Tatum, who is averaging 26.7 points a game. The flip side of that coin is that the 24-18 Mavericks match up well with Luka Doncic, who averages 33.6 a game right now, and have been known to be a team to rise to the occasion this season against tougher teams. A stat going into tonight that sticks out: The Mavericks put up 7.9 more points per game than the Celtics have allowed their opponents to score.

Game coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET, and there are a few different avenues to live stream the matchup. Here is everything you need to know about doing just that.

The Best Way to Watch the Mavericks vs The Celtics Live Stream

Fubo TV.
.

If you have cut ties with cable, and have not jumped onto Fubo yet, then make tonight your opportunity to do so. With a Fubo free trial, you get access to 180 channels and more if you want to add on, depending on the price point you’re seeking. When starting your free trial, don’t forget to add your NBA League Pass, which allows you to watch out-of-market games for the entirety of the regular season. If you’re a die-hard sports fan and are looking for a long-term fix to keep your streaming a little more organized, Fubo has you covered with over 1,000 hours of DVR space and the ability to use multiple screens at once.

Is There a Free Mavericks vs Celtics Live Stream?

NBA on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

In terms of live streaming tonight’s matchup, unfortunately, no. With the exception of Fubo, the other paid avenue to utilize live streaming of the game tonight is YouTube TV. Like Fubo, you can utilize your NBA League Pass on YouTube TV and live stream out-of-market games. NBA League Pass currently offers a deal for $50 for the remainder of the 2023–2024 season. That’s not a monthly fee, but a flat-out fee for the remainder of the season. Try it free for seven days and see what you think. Both YouTube TV and Fubo have free trials, but the additional NBA League Pass costs money and isn’t covered by the trial offer.

How to Watch the Mavericks vs Celtics Live Stream From Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A virtual private network, or as others like to call it, a VPN, has become a premiere source for getting U.S.-based streaming services while outside the country. We believe that the most reliable of them all is NordVPN. There is no limit on its bandwidth, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee, and lastly, it has 5,200+ servers across 60 countries.

