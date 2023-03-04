Watch channel is the UFC on tonight? Watch from anywhere

UFC 285 is one of the most highly anticipated MMA events in recent memory, featuring the long-awaited return of two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. For the main event, Jones is making his heavyweight debut and will go fist-to-fist with Ciryl Gane. The two will be vying for the UFC Heavyweight Championship, which was recently vacated by Francis Ngannou. Fans of the sport are no doubt eager to tune in and watch the fights unfold, but if you’re tuning in for the first time in a while, you might be unsure of where you can catch the action. Below, we’ve laid out all the info you need to find the best UFC 285 channel to watch all three fight cards, so you won’t miss a minute..

What channel is the UFC on tonight?

First, it is important to note that the early preliminary and preliminary cards for UFC live stream events can be watched on ESPN TV channels. For these, UFC 285 channels include ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes. These fights will be available to anyone who has a cable TV subscription or live TV streaming service that includes these channels. The early prelims are also available to UFC Fight Pass subscribers. However, the main card for UFC 285 is a pay-per-view that can only be watched on the ESPN+ streaming platform. ESPN+ is a subscription-based service that offers live sports events, exclusive programming, and original content. To access UFC PPV streams, viewers will need to sign up for an ESPN+ subscription and purchase the event.

While some fans may be disappointed that they have to pay for the main event, it’s no surprise that Jones’ return to the Octagon — and a heavyweight championship bout, no less — isn’t going to happen during one of the UFC’s weekly Fight Night events (which are free to watch for ESPN+ subscribers). Another benefit of ESPN+ being the best UFC 285 channel is that the platform offers a range of other UFC content that fans can enjoy. This includes access to the UFC Fight Library, which contains every fight in UFC history, as well as exclusive UFC programming such as Dana White’s Contender Series and UFC Destined.

Watch the UFC 285 live stream online

For those who are new to ESPN+ or are unsure of how to access the service, it is easy to get started. Viewers can sign up for a monthly or annual subscription on the ESPN+ website or through the ESPN app. It costs $10 per month or $100 per year, and while the price keeps rising, it’s still not a bad value considering the amount of content available. You can install the app and watch the UFC 285 live stream on a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. You can also tune into UFC fights in your computer’s web browser. The early prelims start at 5:30 p.m. ET; the main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET.

The best UFC 285 channel (and really the only way) to watch the full UFC 285 event on is ESPN+. While the early preliminary and preliminary cards can be watched on ESPN TV channels, the main event is a pay-per-view that can only be streamed on ESPN+. The current cost of UFC PPV tickets is $80 following a recent price increase. While some viewers may be hesitant to pay that much, there’s some good news for new subscribers: If you don’t yet have a yearly membership, you can grab one along with the UFC 285 pay-per-view for $125. That’s a $55 savings on their combined $180 price, but it can only be redeemed once.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations