Watch channel is the UFC on tonight? Watch from anywhere

Lucas Coll
Jon Jones at UFC 239.
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

UFC 285 is one of the most highly anticipated MMA events in recent memory, featuring the long-awaited return of two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. For the main event, Jones is making his heavyweight debut and will go fist-to-fist with Ciryl Gane. The two will be vying for the UFC Heavyweight Championship, which was recently vacated by Francis Ngannou. Fans of the sport are no doubt eager to tune in and watch the fights unfold, but if you’re tuning in for the first time in a while, you might be unsure of where you can catch the action. Below, we’ve laid out all the info you need to find the best UFC 285 channel to watch all three fight cards, so you won’t miss a minute..

What channel is the UFC on tonight?

First, it is important to note that the early preliminary and preliminary cards for UFC live stream events can be watched on ESPN TV channels. For these, UFC 285 channels include ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes. These fights will be available to anyone who has a cable TV subscription or live TV streaming service that includes these channels. The early prelims are also available to UFC Fight Pass subscribers. However, the main card for UFC 285 is a pay-per-view that can only be watched on the ESPN+ streaming platform. ESPN+ is a subscription-based service that offers live sports events, exclusive programming, and original content. To access UFC PPV streams, viewers will need to sign up for an ESPN+ subscription and purchase the event.

While some fans may be disappointed that they have to pay for the main event, it’s no surprise that Jones’ return to the Octagon — and a heavyweight championship bout, no less — isn’t going to happen during one of the UFC’s weekly Fight Night events (which are free to watch for ESPN+ subscribers). Another benefit of ESPN+ being the best UFC 285 channel is that the platform offers a range of other UFC content that fans can enjoy. This includes access to the UFC Fight Library, which contains every fight in UFC history, as well as exclusive UFC programming such as Dana White’s Contender Series and UFC Destined.

Watch the UFC 285 live stream online

For those who are new to ESPN+ or are unsure of how to access the service, it is easy to get started. Viewers can sign up for a monthly or annual subscription on the ESPN+ website or through the ESPN app. It costs $10 per month or $100 per year, and while the price keeps rising, it’s still not a bad value considering the amount of content available. You can install the app and watch the UFC 285 live stream on a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. You can also tune into UFC fights in your computer’s web browser. The early prelims start at 5:30 p.m. ET; the main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET.

The best UFC 285 channel (and really the only way) to watch the full UFC 285 event on is ESPN+. While the early preliminary and preliminary cards can be watched on ESPN TV channels, the main event is a pay-per-view that can only be streamed on ESPN+. The current cost of UFC PPV tickets is $80 following a recent price increase. While some viewers may be hesitant to pay that much, there’s some good news for new subscribers: If you don’t yet have a yearly membership, you can grab one along with the UFC 285 pay-per-view for $125. That’s a $55 savings on their combined $180 price, but it can only be redeemed once.

UFC 285 fight card: Who's stepping into the Octagon?
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
March 4, 2023 2:00AM
ufc champ jon jones talks about life as an mma growing up a gamer and what its like to be in video game chokes out lyoto mach

A big UFC event is happening tonight, featuring 14 fights and two title bouts on deck. The highlight of UFC 285 is the highly anticipated comeback of Jon "Bones" Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight champ who is making his return to the Octagon after a long hiatus from the league. This is an action-packed event that will be offering up more than seven hours' worth of MMA action, so if you're here looking for the full UFC 285 fight card, read on. We've got the full UFC 285 schedule below, along with more details about the headlining championship contests.

The full UFC 285 fight card consists of 14 matchups. These are divided up amongst three cards, with the early prelims starting the action off early at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) and featuring some newer and up-and-coming talent. Following this is the preliminary card, which airs at 8 p.m. ET. Noteworthy preliminary matches include Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones and Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis.

F1 live stream: How to watch Formula 1 online for FREE
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
March 4, 2023 1:05AM
F1 2021 racers on track.

Looking to watch Formula 1 racing online? You've got a few ways to do it, but with the 74th World Championship starting this weekend, with qualifying taking place today for the Bahrain Grand Prix, now's the time to find a streaming service that will let you stream F1 racing. There are 23 Formula 1 Grands Prix happening during the 2023 F1 racing season, which kicks off on Sunday, March 5 with the Bahrain GP. Whether you're planning to watch the F1 live streamson your smart TV or streaming stick or you want to be able to catch all the action on your mobile device when you're on the go, we've got everything you need to know right here. Read on to learn how to watch Formula 1 online, how much it will cost you, and what you can look forward to seeing during the 74th F1 World Championship.
Watch the free F1 live stream

The 274th F1 World Championship is being aired for free in Austria and and Luxembourg. This is great news for those in the countries, but devastating for residents traveling abroad who want to watch the action unfold live in their local language -- especially when it's free-to-watch at home. It's only fitting that an Austrian currently in the United States would want to watch the race in Austrian and not English, right? This is completely safe (and legal) to do with a VPN.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live stream: How to watch online
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 2, 2023 12:50PM
top tech stories 08 04 2017 weekly rewind soccer goal getty8 4 17

The Copa del Ray continues now with the first leg of the semi-final, which sees Real Madrid up against Barcelona in a match-up that has soccer (or football, for our European friends) fans all around the world on the edge of their seats. If you want to see how things unfold between the two sporting giants, there's only one legal way this side of the pond. That's right -- using one of the several streaming services sports fans know all too well won't do the trick here, nor will searching for a free Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live stream. It'll cost you a few bucks to watch, but for that price, you're getting a reliable, high-definition broadcast. Here's how to watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona from the comfort of your home. But hurry: We're almost done with the first half, and Real Madrid has conceded, so it's in overdrive looking to make a comeback.
Watch the Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live stream on ESPN+

ESPN+ is dominating soccer coverage right now and that includes having the exclusive rights to the Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live stream and the rest of the Copa del Ray. It costs just $10 per month and gives you access to many major soccer tournaments and league games from around the world, along with NCAA basketball games, XFL football, and access to the full 30 for 30 documentary series, which offers deep insight into sports and is a great addition for any sports lover. While there's no ESPN free trial, if you want to get the best value, spend $13 per month and sign up for the Disney Bundle. For the price, you get monthly subscriptions to Disney+ and Hulu as well as ESPN+ so there's a ton of great entertainment to keep the whole family happy.

