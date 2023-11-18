 Skip to main content
Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers live stream: watch college football for free

Dan Girolamo
By

Two of the best teams in the SEC East will play on Saturday afternoon as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) hit the road to play the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3). The game will be played at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. ESPN Bet lists the Bulldogs as a 10-point favorite.

Will Georgia ever lose again? The Bulldogs have a 27-game winning streak that dates back to 2021. Aside from the SEC Championship loss to Alabama in 2021, Georgia is 43-1 in its last 44 games. Tennessee has not defeated Georgia since October 1, 2016, when the Volunteers won 34-31 in Athens.

Watch the Georgia vs. Tennessee live stream on CBS

Aerial view of the crowd at Tennessee's Neyland Stadium.
Wiki Commons

Catch the game between Georgia and Tennessee on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET on November 18. Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson will be on the call for the game, which is part of the SEC on CBS schedule. The game can be seen on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app through a connected TV, mobile phone, tablet, or computer. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee on CBS
Watch the Georgia vs. Tennessee live stream on Paramount+

App icons for Paramount Plus and Showtime.
Digital Trends

Every game for the SEC on CBS can be streamed via Paramount+ with Showtime. Subscribers to this package can watch Georgia versus Tennessee via a local CBS broadcast on Paramount+ with Showtime, which costs $12/month or $120/year. After football, check out what’s new on Paramount+/Showtime in November, including Lawman: Bass Reeves and Good Burger 2.

Watch the Georgia vs. Tennessee live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Football fans looking for an alternative should consider subscribing to YouTube TV this fall. Coverage of college football and the NFL on CBS, NBC, Fox, ABC, and ESPN can be found on YouTube TV. To access every NFL game, purchase NFL Sunday Ticket, which is now half off for the rest of the season on YouTube TV. Subscribers will pay $51/month for the first three months of YouTube TV before the rate increases to $73/month. Plus, new customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Georgia vs. Tennessee live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

Catch all of CBS’s college football coverage with Hulu with Live TV. Subscribers have 90-plus live channels, including ESPN, ABC, MTV, TNT, and TBS. Hulu with Live TV now has three bundled plans. For $77/month, subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). At $82/month, customers will get Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $90/month, subscribers will obtain Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). If you do not want the bundle, then pay $76/month for live TV only.

Watch the Georgia vs. Tennessee live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Football fans wanting to see Georgia versus Tennessee can watch the game by subscribing to FuboTV. CBS is one of the 180-plus featured channels, along with NBC, FS1, NFL Network, Fox News, and E! Sign up for one of Fubo TV’s three plans: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Premier at $95/month. New customers will receive $20 off the first two months. If you sign up today, you can try out Fubo TV with a free trial.

Watch the Georgia vs. Tennessee live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you are traveling abroad during the game or happen to be in another country right now, then download a VPN before the game. A VPN will bypass geographic restrictions in the area while adding more privacy and security to your connection. Our top suggestion is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
