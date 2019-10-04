This Saturday, October 5, the iconic Madison Square Garden arena is doing what it does best: Bringing another exiting fight to boxing fans around the world, with a highly anticipated dual-title bout between Genady “GGG” Golovkin and Sergiy Derevyanchenko set to determine who will take the vacant IBF and IBO middleweight titles. All the action will be streamed on DAZN, and if you haven’t signed up yet, then read on to find out more about these fighters and how you can stream Golovkin vs Derevyanchenko online this weekend.

What ESPN Plus is to UFC and Top Rank Boxing, DAZN is to everything else MMA- and boxing-related. This new streaming service has partnered up with a number of different fighting promotions including Matchroom USA, Bellator, and World Boxing Super Series, among others. DAZN is a welcome sight for sports-loving cord-cutters, as stricter broadcasting restrictions have typically made it difficult for boxing and MMA fans to watch fights without a traditional cable or satellite service until recently.

Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin, nicknamed “GGG” or “Triple G,” needs no introduction to boxing fans. Born in Kazakhstan, Golovkin entered the ring to claim victory after victory. He now boasts a highly impressive record of 39 wins, one draw, and only one defeat (a majority decision which is still disputed by many fans). GGG has been consistently ranked as the first- or second-best pound-for-pound fighter by several different boxing associations, and formerly held four world middleweight titles – until he lost three of them to Canelo Álvarez in 2018 and was then stripped of his fourth for failing to make a mandatory title defense against Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Now, however, the anticipated matchup between Derevyanchenko and Golovkin is upon us, and the victor will take home both the IBO and IBF middleweight championship belts. GGG’s challenger is the underdog in this fight, but not by a huge margin: The Ukrainian Derevyanchenko is ranked the fourth-best middleweight boxer by the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board with a record of 13 wins and one loss. Although Golovkin is favored to win, some wonder if the 37-year-old GGG isn’t starting to lose steam (his single loss and draw both happened within his most recent four fights), and Derevyanchenko could be poised to pull off an upset to claim those two belts.

The Golovkin vs. Derevyanchenko main card airs this Saturday at 9 p.m. ET (the preliminary card starts at 7), and you can sign up for DAZN now so you can stream it live. DAZN has two pricing plans: The more flexible one is the $20 monthly plan, which comes to $240 per year. The annual DAZN subscription is a far better deal, though, and will only set you back $100 for the whole year. You can stream DAZN on a wide variety of platforms including iOS and Android mobile devices, Xbox One and PS4 gaming consoles, modern computer web browsers, smart TVs, and popular streaming devices.

