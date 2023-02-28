Juventus vs. Torino live stream: Watch the game for FREE

Juventus vs. Torino in Serie A soccer action kicks off today at 2:45pm ET, and it’s near the top of the list of many soccer fans’ watch list. With several games slated for the day, tracking down a way to watch the Juventus vs. Torino live stream may be a little more difficult than usual. Paramount Plus has the live stream today, and whether you’ve ditched your cable subscription or prefer watching with the portability of your mobile device, read onward for details on how to watch Juventus vs. Torino online. We’ve even found a way for you to watch for free.

Watch the Juventus vs. Torino live stream on Paramount Plus

Juventus vs. Torino begins at 2:45pm ET today, and there isn’t a national TV broadcast, which eliminates many of the best live TV streaming services as online outlets. However, Paramount Plus is where you’ll be able to watch the match, and it’s one of the most affordable and worthy subscription TV services for sports lovers. Soccer matches can regularly be found on Paramount Plus, as can full match replays, match highlights, and expert analysis. In fact, Paramount Plus gives you access to a lot of live sports, including action from the NFL and men’s NCAA basketball. It costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and if you’re a new subscriber you can even take advantage of a seven day free trial, which will get you access to the Juventus vs. Torino live stream for free.

Watch the Juventus vs. Torino live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re trying to watch the Juventus vs. Torino match while you’re traveling, you may run into some issues. Geographic restrictions are usually in place for live sporting events, which can completely eliminate your ability to watch the match online. The best way to alleviate this is with a virtual private network, which will allow you to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere in the world just as you would from within your own home. NordVPN is our favorite VPN option, and one of the best VPN services available. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

