A new year of Major League Soccer is about to kick off. It’s an exciting time, with 2020 officially marking the 25th season for America’s top professional soccer league. The MLS 2020 season starts this Saturday, February 29, and runs until early October; if you’re looking for a way to stream all the action online, then soccer fans and cord-cutters alike should be happy to hear that ESPN+ teamed up with Major League Soccer to bring it right to your mobile device or PC — including all out-of-market games. Read on to find out more about the 2020 MLS season and how you can watch it with ESPN+.

ESPN+ is a premium streaming service that was unveiled in spring of 2018. ESPN was a little slower than other companies to enter the streaming age due to strict regional sports broadcasting regulations, but thankfully, ESPN+ has made it much, much easier to enjoy all sorts of live sporting events like international soccer, Top Rank Boxing, UFC, cricket, Major League Baseball, and many, many more without cable. ESPN+ subscribers also get access to a myriad of other goodies like pre- and post-game discussion and analysis, interviews, press conferences, exclusive shows, and original ESPN content such as the 30 for 30 documentary series.

During the MLS 2020 season, each club will play 34 matches (17 away and 17 at home). Of those 34 games, all teams will play 10 against non-conference opponents and two against each of their conference opponents. The Seattle Sounders FC are the defending champions this year, having bested Toronto FC in the 2019 MLS Cup, and both teams are expected to be major contenders again in 2020 — something that comes as no surprise given the dominance of these two clubs for the past five seasons.

The odds are also looking good in 2020 for Los Angeles FC, the defending Supporter’s Shield winners and the club that had the best regular season in MLS history last year. New York City FC also impressed in 2019, enjoying the best season in the club’s history, although new head coach Ronny Deila now faces the daunting task of giving this excellent team the extra push it needs to get its hands on some silver this year.

The Major League Soccer 2020 season begins Saturday, February 29, with eight matches that Saturday followed by five more on Sunday, March 1. The entire season will be available on ESPN+, including all out-of-market games, so if you haven’t signed on yet, now’s the time to join up and start streaming. ESPN+ rings in at just $5 per month or $50 per year; if you’re looking for an even better deal, though, then this bundle nets you ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu for just $13 per month, saving you 25%.

