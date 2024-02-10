 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Suns vs Warriors live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (31-21) make their way into the Oracle Arena to take on the Golden State Warriors (24-25) tonight. The Warriors have won three of their last four games as they try to stay alive in the playoff picture, now being ranked 11th in the Western Conference. There is a sense of hope in the air as the Warriors could rally and turn some things around, but this matchup against the Suns as well as games against the Jazz and both L.A. teams could prove if they can still compete with some of the elite teams in the west.

The game will be televised on ABC tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET. If you’re looking for a live stream to watch online, be sure to check out all the info we have on where to find one below.

The best way to watch the Suns vs Warriors live stream

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

With ABC televising the game tonight, you can catch a live stream of it on Sling TV if you sign up today. ABC, ESPN, and many other sports channels are included in what Sling TV has to offer its customers in terms of live streaming sports. Your first month of Sling is 50% off when you sign up, making the base price only $20 before it goes up to $40. Sling TV offers two great streaming packages: Sling TV Orange and Blue. Many sports fans sign up for Sling TV Orange as it has quite a few sports channels in the bundle. You can customize everything you want to fit your needs when you sign up; this is what makes Sling TV a great avenue for live streaming.

Is there a free Suns vs Warriors live stream?

NBA League Pass on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

With the game being televised on ABC tonight, you can use any of the live TV streaming services that have free trials and not spend a cent. A few to mention here are Fubo and YouTube TV, both of which have free trials available for new customers. However, both of these services have fairly expensive prices once their free trial ends, and once they end, you’ll need to use NBA League Pass to access all the out-of-market games you want.

Watch the Suns vs Warriors live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

In order to protect your identity and data from hackers online, it’s best to use a VPN when you’re watching U.S.-based live streams from abroad. NordVPN is the one we recommend the most to customers. At $12 a month, it does not hurt your bank account too much. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee to go along with their service, which tells you how confident they are in believing how much you’ll enjoy their product. NordVPN is compatible with Mac, Windows, and Android, to name a few, and is available in 60 countries outside the U.S.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tyler Geis
Tyler Geis
Dortmund vs SC Freiburg live stream: Can you watch for free?
Fans holding Dortmund scarves in the air at a soccer match.

Borussia Dortmund take on SC Freiburg in Bundesliga action today at Signal Iduna Park. Edin Terzic's side hasn't lost in the league since early December and is within striking distance of third place on the table, while Freiburg are hoping to turn things around after two defeats in a row. When these two met in September, Dortmund tallied two late goals after Nicolas Hofler's red card to capture the 4-2 victory.

The match is about to start, at 2:30 p.m. ET, it won't be on regular TV anywhere, but it will stream live on ESPN+, along with every other Bundesliga match this season. Here's everything you need to know to watch Dortmund vs SC Freiburg live online.
Watch Dortmund vs SC Freiburg on ESPN+

Read more
How to watch Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz for free
Teofimo Lopez and Jamaine Ortiz on a promotional poster.

Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs), the former three-belt Lightweight World Champion, has had a rollercoaster of a career so far. In 2020 he beat Vasyl Lomachenko to unify the IBF, WBA and WBO titles, then immediately lost them to George Kambosos Jr. He then rose like a phoenix from the ashes to defeat Josh Taylor in a fight he was a big underdog for, gaining a Super Lightweight title in the process. He then briefly retired. He's back now to defend his title again Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs), a capable fighter with some good wins and a close loss to Lomachenko on his record.

The Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz undercard is about to start, at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. Here's everything you need to know to watch boxing tonight, including some ways to potentially stream this fight for free.
The best way to watch Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz

Read more
How to watch the Nuggets vs Lakers live stream: Is it free?
Lakers at the Crypto.Com Arena

The Los Angeles Lakers (27-25) return home to Crypto.com Arena after a long trip out east. They're waiting for them: the defending champs, the Denver Nuggets (35-16). Tonight is a special night where the Lakers will play with a heavy heart as the organization unveils the statue of Kobe Bryant at the arena. With a game on the day of a trade deadline and All-Star break looming, sometimes games during the week come off sluggish and phoned in. The atmosphere should be electric due to the statue ceremony and ignite the atmosphere for two Western Conference titans to square off on the court.

The game is about to start broadcasting on TNT, at 10:00 p.m. ET. Here is all you need to know about getting a live stream of it to watch online.
The best way to watch the Nuggets vs Lakers live stream

Read more