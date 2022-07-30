 Skip to main content
UFC 277 Live Stream: How to watch Pena vs. Nunes 2

Noah McGraw
By

Two titles are on the table at UFC 277 this evening, as Julianna Pena defends her Women’s Bantamweight Championship belt from Amanda Nunes in a rematch that saw her claim the title back in December, with former title holder Brandon Moreno taking on Kai Kara-France for the interim Flyweight Championship. Derick Lewis, Alex Perez, and Paulo Costa are also stepping into the octagon at UFC 277, and the only way to watch the action unfold live is by tuning in to the UFC 277 live stream, which is being broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. Here’s how to watch UFC 277 online.

How to watch the UFC 277 live stream

Unfortunately, there isn’t a free UFC 277 live stream. ESPN+ has the exclusive broadcast rights to the pay-per-view element of the event in the United States and it has teamed up with UFC President Dana White to make sure those who facilitate illegal broadcasts get their comeuppance. So, how much does it cost to watch UFC 277 online? It’s not cheap — the UFC 277 PPV is available to existing ESPN+ subscribers for $70. But a sweet, sweet $40 discount is on offer for new customers who sign up for ESPN+ and buy the UFC PPV before the main event starts at 10 PM ET.

Usually, after handing over $60 for an annual ESPN+ subscription, the UFC 277 PPV would usually set you back $70, but ESPN+ is bundling the two together for only $90. Seeing as it’s the exclusive broadcaster for UFC, it’s a must-have for fight fans who want to watch the tournament unfold over the course of the year. It’s also home to a slew of other live sports, including PGA Golf, MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS, and on-demand programming, as well access to its events archive, so you can watch back previous events like Pena vs Nunes at UFC 269 from 2021.

