Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

UFC live stream: How to watch Vera vs Sandhagen from anywhere

Jennifer Allen
By

For UFC fans, Vera vs Sandhagen is a must-see but what if you don’t know how to check out the UFC live stream? Don’t worry. That’s what we’re here for. With plenty of debate over who could win the main card, you won’t want to miss it so we’re on hand to explain the best (and only) way to watch the UFC fight. We’ve even looked at what to do if you’re traveling abroad.

Watch the UFC live stream on ESPN Plus

ESPN+
ESPN

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of all things UFC so it’s awesome to see that a lot of it doesn’t actually cost much. While some UFC pay-per-views are available, you still get to see many cards like this one for just $10 per month or $100 per year. If you want to get better value, you can always sign up for the Disney+ Bundle which ties in Hulu and Disney+ giving you and your household plenty of options. That includes the best shows on Hulu along with all things Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars, thanks to Disney+. On its own, ESPN+ is excellent value for sports fans. It offers select live events including MLB, NHL, NBA and MLS games. Alongside that are college sports, PGA golf, Top Rank Boxing, and plenty of soccer too from around the world. There’s also ESPN’s exceptional 30 for 30 documentary catalog which includes great in-depth looks at some of the most famous sportspeople in history and a heap more about your favorite sports.

Related Videos

Watch the UFC live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

If you’re traveling abroad but still want to check out the UFC live stream, you may have a problem. ESPN+ isn’t available in all countries and that’s likely to include the one you’re visiting. The solution? Use one of the best VPNs. NordVPN is our recommendation. By using its simple app, you can pick a US-based server and then connect to that via your hotel Wi-Fi or similar so that ESPN+ thinks you’re still in the US. It’s a super simple method that also gives you some extra security that you’re going to need if you have to do anything sensitive while connected to the hotel Wi-Fi or wherever else you might be visiting. There’s no NordPVN free trial so you’ll need to pay to use it, but it’s worth every cent. You can always opt to rely on the 30-day money-back guarantee available during the first month but, honestly, it’s a good idea to be protected by a VPN at all times.

