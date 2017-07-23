The robot apocalypse is in full swing in the ‘Westworld’ season 2 trailer

Why it matters to you The first season of Westworld left many unanswered questions, and fans are hoping that some will be answered with the show's return.

San Diego Comic-Con 2017 has already brought us a wealth of previews, teasers, surprise guests, and more. Fans of all types have been able to find something to get excited about, and now those who love the hit sci-fi series Westworld are getting their turn. HBO unveiled the trailer for the second season of Westworld during Comic-Con’s Hall H panel, and it has a fittingly gory opening.

We are treated with a glimpse of the familiar player piano, which has been known to play modern popular music at times, and this is no exception. As the gears turn and the mechanism is activated we see that the roll, which is set to the legendary Sammy Davis Jr.’s version of I’ve Gotta Be Me, has been spattered with blood.

Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright) stares the the body of a dead tiger, while Maeve (Thandi Newton) and Lee Sizemore (Simon Quarterman) come upon the corpses of his late coworkers. Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Teddy (James Mardsen) gun down fleeing guests, and we see that the Man in Black (Ed Harris) is not only alive and well, but seemingly looking forward to more carnage.

We also catch Bernard/Arnold riding in what appears to be a security vehicle, which is a reminder of the series’ tendency to seamlessly slip in and out of the past and present without immediately revealing that a time shift has taken place.

The Westworld panel was moderated by beatboxer, musician and actor Reggie Watts, reports ComingSoon. Executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy were also present, and joined by Harris, Wright, Marsden, Wood, Newton, and Quarterman, in addition to other cast members. Joining the panel were (Logan), Ingrid Bolsø Berdal (Armistice), Luke Hemsworth (Stubbs), Rodrigo Santoro (Hector), Angela Sarafyan (Clementine), Jimmi Simpson (William), Tessa Thompson (Charlotte), and Shannon Woodward (Elsie).

Westworld takes inspiration from the 1973 film of the same name, which was written and directed by the late bestselling novelist Michael Crichton. Entertainment Weekly reports that production of the new season just began this month. The series is set to return to HBO in 2018.

