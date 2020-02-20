Movies & TV

Westworld Season 3 Trailer: HBO sends the show into the unknown

By

HBO’s Westworld ventures into a brave, new world in its third season, and the stakes have never been higher.

The season 3 trailer for Westworld arrived online Thursday in advance of the show’s return in March, and it offers a preview of the war to come between the android hosts — now free of the confines of the titular, high-tech amusement park — and the unsuspecting human world.

The third season brings back many of the show’s regular cast members, and adds a familiar face: Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul.

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Westworld consistently ranks among the premium cable network’s most-watched shows. Season 3 is scheduled to premiere March 15.

