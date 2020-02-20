HBO’s Westworld ventures into a brave, new world in its third season, and the stakes have never been higher.
The season 3 trailer for Westworld arrived online Thursday in advance of the show’s return in March, and it offers a preview of the war to come between the android hosts — now free of the confines of the titular, high-tech amusement park — and the unsuspecting human world.
The third season brings back many of the show’s regular cast members, and adds a familiar face: Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul.
Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Westworld consistently ranks among the premium cable network’s most-watched shows. Season 3 is scheduled to premiere March 15.
Editors' Recommendations
- The 50 best shows on Amazon Prime right now
- The best British TV shows on Netflix right now
- Netflix delivers first trailer and premiere date for Castlevania season 3
- The 50 best shows on Netflix right now
- The best shows on Disney+ right now