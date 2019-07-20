Movies & TV

New Westworld trailer teases WWII scenes and the return of a favorite host

Georgina Torbet
By

“We all have a role to play.” That’s the theme for this season of Westworld, for humans and hosts alike, as shown in this new trailer.

If you were puzzled by season 3’s previous trailer, which introduced new characters and new settings but didn’t have much in the way of familiar characters or locations, then this trailer gives more context.

We see the incomparable Tessa Thompson’s Charlotte Hale, back in a power suit and strutting her stuff in the “real world” outside of the park. Compared to the previous trailer, which showed the world outside the park as grubby and dingy and seen from the point of view of a regular worker, the new trailer shows gleaming towers, expansive roofs, and the kinds of high-end luxury that the park’s guests are used to.

Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores is there too of course, getting her first glimpses of the world that was hidden from her for so long. And the narration suggests that she’ll be on the run, hiding from the police or from mercenaries hired by the park management to bring her in.

Perhaps most exciting is the return of Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, or is it Arnold, who was last seen being forced to hold a gun to his head and pull the trigger. But it’s hard to keep a good host down, and Bernard has returned, possibly brought back by Dolores herself. Though he says he’s ready to stop her “if it comes to that.”

There could be a big twist to the season too: Shots of Thandie Newton’s Maeve seem to take place in some part of Nazi-occupied Europe. Is this a simulation, or a memory? Or is it another park, someone’s wartime fantasy?

This being Westworld, there are lots of mysteries but not many answers. We’ll have to wait for the new season to learn more.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The Star Trek: Picard TV series: Everything we know
First Man Best Movie 2018
Movies & TV

Hollywood has had a field day with the moon, but these are the films to watch

From a 1902 silent film to a biopic of astronaut Neil Armstrong, these films celebrate everything that led to mankind setting foot on the surface of the moon. Check them out in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Linda Hamilton in Terminator: Dark Fate
Movies & TV

Edward Furlong, Terminator 2's John Connor, returns for Terminator: Dark Fate

The most recent Terminator films didn't do so well, but now James Cameron has returned to try and reinvigorate the franchise. Here's everything we know about the cast, crew, and story of the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate movie.
Posted By Chris Gates, Rick Marshall
top gun maverick trailer comic con surprise
Movies & TV

Tom Cruise surprises Comic-Con crowds with first Top Gun: Maverick trailer

Tom Cruise crashed Paramount's Terminator: Dark Fate panel to share the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, which explains what his character, ace pilot Pete Maverick Mitchell, has been up to for the past 30 years.
Posted By Chris Gates
Stranger Things Season 3 in the mall
Home Theater

Stranger Things season 4: Here’s everything we know so far

After three wildly successful seasons of Stranger Things, everyone wants to know where Netflix will take the gang in season 4. Here's everything we know about the fourth season of Stranger Things so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

The 7 best TV episodes you can watch on YouTube for free

TV networks have made a habit of putting episodes from popular series on YouTube for free. From premium platforms like Showtime to experimental newcomers like Viceland, we compiled a few of the best episodes available on YouTube.
Posted By Rick Marshall
netflix hacks tips tricks tv head
Movies & TV

Did I really watch that? Here's how to delete your Netflix viewing history

Everybody has some skeletons in their streaming closet, but you don't have to live with them if you don't want to. Learning how to delete your Netflix viewing history is easy, and we're here to help.
Posted By Rick Marshall
hbo go vs now game of thrones streaming
Movies & TV

Here are our predictions for the 2019 Emmy Awards

With Game Thrones and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel leading the pack, the 2019 Emmy Awards is gearing up to be a great event. We've made our predictions of which actors and series might win in the biggest categories.
Posted By Christine Persaud
new on amazon prime this is football
Home Theater

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video and what’s leaving in August 2019

Amazon Prime Video adds new titles each month that are available for free to all Prime members. Check out our list to find all of the content hitting Amazon Prime Video in July and August, from new original series to classic films.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best tv series rick and morty
Movies & TV

Taika Waititi stars in the first clip from Rick and Morty season 4

Rick and Morty is back. Just in time for San Diego Comic-Con, Adult Swim released our first look at the show's fourth season. The clip released Friday afternoon stars Thor: Ragnarok and Hunt for the Wilderpeople director Taika Waititi as…
Posted By Mathew Katz
cats trailer uncanny valley
Movies & TV

Cringeworthy Cats trailer reminds us we’re not out of the Uncanny Valley yet

The first Cats trailer offers a disturbing reminder of how easy it still is for films that rely heavily on CG effects blended with human performances to slip into the Uncanny Valley of troubling visual elements.
Posted By Rick Marshall
witcher netflix news trailer cast the geralt
Movies & TV

Forget Game of Thrones. The first trailer for Netflix’s The Witcher is here

If you're going through epic fantasy withdrawal following the end of Game of Thrones, look no further than Netflix, which has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming adaptation of The Witcher.
Posted By Chris Gates
Moonrise Podcast
Movies & TV

This week's best new podcasts, from Bundyville to Moonrise and more

Feel like you’re drowning in podcasts? In this weekly series, we’ll help you pick out the best of the new and returning shows. This week’s picks include Bundyville's second season, romance novels, street racing, and the moon landing.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
star trek discovery season 3 sdcc 4071d6c157279e14 book burnham 1
Movies & TV

Black Mirror’s David Ajala joins cast of Star Trek: Discovery for season 3

British actor David Ajala, known for his roles in Jupiter Ascending and Fast & Furious 6 will be joining the cast of Star Trek Discovery for season 3. And there's more information about what the season will contain, fresh from SDCC.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
watchmen hbo news trailer cast
Movies & TV

HBO’s Watchmen trailer looks nothing like the comic. That’s a good thing

Police wearing masks? Terrorists dressed like Rorschach? The first trailer for HBO's Watchmen barely resembles Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' iconic graphic novel at all -- and it's all the better for it.
Posted By Chris Gates