Share

“We all have a role to play.” That’s the theme for this season of Westworld, for humans and hosts alike, as shown in this new trailer.

If you were puzzled by season 3’s previous trailer, which introduced new characters and new settings but didn’t have much in the way of familiar characters or locations, then this trailer gives more context.

We see the incomparable Tessa Thompson’s Charlotte Hale, back in a power suit and strutting her stuff in the “real world” outside of the park. Compared to the previous trailer, which showed the world outside the park as grubby and dingy and seen from the point of view of a regular worker, the new trailer shows gleaming towers, expansive roofs, and the kinds of high-end luxury that the park’s guests are used to.

Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores is there too of course, getting her first glimpses of the world that was hidden from her for so long. And the narration suggests that she’ll be on the run, hiding from the police or from mercenaries hired by the park management to bring her in.

Perhaps most exciting is the return of Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, or is it Arnold, who was last seen being forced to hold a gun to his head and pull the trigger. But it’s hard to keep a good host down, and Bernard has returned, possibly brought back by Dolores herself. Though he says he’s ready to stop her “if it comes to that.”

There could be a big twist to the season too: Shots of Thandie Newton’s Maeve seem to take place in some part of Nazi-occupied Europe. Is this a simulation, or a memory? Or is it another park, someone’s wartime fantasy?

This being Westworld, there are lots of mysteries but not many answers. We’ll have to wait for the new season to learn more.