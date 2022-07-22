The Walking Dead franchise is adding more zombie adventures to its universe with the addition of Tales of the Walking Dead, the new spinoff series set to premiere on AMC and AMC+. Scott M. Gimple, a co-creator of Tales, shared the first trailer from the spinoff in front of the lively crowd at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con. Also on hand for the announcement were showrunner/executive producer Channing Powell, director/executive producer Michael Satrazemis, and some cast members, including Terry Crews and Samantha Morton.

Tales of the Walking Dead will be a six-episode anthology series that features a standalone story in each episode. New and established characters in The Walking Dead universe will be featured throughout each episode. The tagline reads, “Six New Stories. One Dead World.” The footage highlights all six stories in different settings as the characters all try to survive the zombie apocalypse.

In addition to Crews and Morton, the ensemble cast also features Parker Posey, Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez, Jillian Bell, Poppy Liu, Jessie T. Usher, Daniella Pineda, and Anthony Edwards. Explosions, violence, and a whole lot of zombies are on the horizon for these characters.

Tales of the Walking Dead marks the fourth series in The Walking Dead universe. The previous three series are The Walking Dead and two spinoffs, Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The Walking Dead is based on the comic series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Charlie Adlard, and Tony Moore. The remaining episodes in the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead will air sometime in fall 2022.

Tales of the Walking Dead premieres on August 14 on AMC and AMC+.

