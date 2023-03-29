Rachel Weisz (Black Widow) is in double the trouble as the Oscar winner plays twins in Prime Video’s upcoming series Dead Ringers, which released its official trailer on Wednesday morning. The psychological thriller is a gender-flipped adaption of David Cronenberg’s 1988 film of the same name starring Jeremy Irons (House of Gucci).

Weisz plays Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twin gynecologists looking to push the limits of medical ethics and revolutionize women’s health care. As one of the twins says in the trailer, they do work that is “groundbreaking, but hopeful.” The twins are disturbingly codependent, as the women share everything from drugs to lovers and ideals. Set to the Soft Cell’s Tainted Love, the trailer shows how the twins seek to change how women give birth, even if it involves radical measures.

The ensemble cast includes Britne Oldford (The Umbrella Academy) as Genevieve, Michael Chernus (Severance) as Tom, Poppy Liu (Better Call Saul) as Greta, Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty) as Rebecca, Emily Meade (The Leftovers) as Susan, and Jeremy Shamos (The Undoing) as Joseph.

Dead Ringers is created and written by Alice Birch (The Wonder), who has written episodes of Succession and Normal People. Sean Durk (The Iron Claw) directed the first two episodes and co-directed the last episode. Other directors include Karena Evans (Snowfall), Lauren Wolkstein (A Friend of the Family), and Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body). Weisz, Birch, and Durkin will executive produce. The series is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Annapurna Television.

All six episodes of Dead Ringers will stream to Prime Video on April 21.

