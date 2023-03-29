 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Dead Ringers trailer has twice the Rachel Weisz

Dan Girolamo
By

Rachel Weisz (Black Widow) is in double the trouble as the Oscar winner plays twins in Prime Video’s upcoming series Dead Ringers, which released its official trailer on Wednesday morning. The psychological thriller is a gender-flipped adaption of David Cronenberg’s 1988 film of the same name starring Jeremy Irons (House of Gucci).

Weisz plays Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twin gynecologists looking to push the limits of medical ethics and revolutionize women’s health care. As one of the twins says in the trailer, they do work that is “groundbreaking, but hopeful.” The twins are disturbingly codependent, as the women share everything from drugs to lovers and ideals. Set to the Soft Cell’s Tainted Love, the trailer shows how the twins seek to change how women give birth, even if it involves radical measures.

Related Videos

The ensemble cast includes Britne Oldford (The Umbrella Academy) as Genevieve, Michael Chernus (Severance) as Tom, Poppy Liu (Better Call Saul) as Greta, Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty) as Rebecca, Emily Meade (The Leftovers) as Susan, and Jeremy Shamos (The Undoing) as Joseph.

Dead Ringers is created and written by Alice Birch (The Wonder), who has written episodes of Succession and Normal People. Sean Durk (The Iron Claw) directed the first two episodes and co-directed the last episode. Other directors include Karena Evans (Snowfall), Lauren Wolkstein (A Friend of the Family), and Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body). Weisz, Birch, and Durkin will executive produce. The series is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Annapurna Television.

Poster for Prime Video's Dead Ringer.

All six episodes of Dead Ringers will stream to Prime Video on April 21.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
5 best Netflix true crime docuseries you need to watch
A woman walks down a hallway in Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel

Netflix became known as a source for captivating true crime series around the time the streaming service released Making a Murderer about a wrongfully convicted man who is released and then charged again for the murder of a young photographer. That story is anything but simple, rife with conspiracies, alleged lies, and fan campaigns. Then, during the pandemic, the timing was perfect for Tiger King to grace the small screen as yet another true crime gem. The bizarre series entertained viewers who were stuck at home with nothing else to watch.

Overall, Netflix has been releasing a steady selection of true crime docuseries that are intriguing, jaw-dropping, and thought-provoking. These can be considered some of the best among the bunch.
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (2023)

Read more
Most powerful Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, ranked
Avengers Endgame on Disney+

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe has continued to expand, so too have the powers of the people inside of it. What started out with Tony Stark in a mechanized super suit has slowly but unmistakably transformed into a universe filled with beings who are basically and sometimes literally gods. Even so, there are certain characters in the MCU canon who represent the cream of the crop.

These are the super-powered beings you would never want to square off against in a fight. This list does include some heroes but also features a few baddies and a number of beings that don't fall neatly into either category. Whatever their motives are, though, there's no denying that they're immensely powerful.
11. Hela

Read more
How I Met Your Father finale tries to redeem Barney Stinson
Sophie and Barney looking at one another in a scene from How I Met Your Father.

How I Met Your Father has been a solid follow-up to How I Met Your Mother. The sitcom puts a new spin on the same concept as the original with a gender reversal: now, it’s the mom telling her son the story of how she met his dad.

It’s the cameo by Neil Patrick Harris, however, reprising his role as the womanizing Barney Stinson, that has everyone talking in season 2. The appearance was teased in the first episode, and in the midseason finale, his interaction with Sophie (Hilary Duff) is finally revealed in greater detail. But most importantly, so is an attempt to redeem a character that, by today’s societal standards, would have been canceled a long time ago.
A look back at Barney

Read more