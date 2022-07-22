Lord of the Rings series drops stunning trailer at Comic-Con

Ever since Amazon bought the television rights to The Lord of the Rings in 2017, the upcoming series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been the equivalent of a sleeping giant. The massive show is coming soon, but many details around the plot and footage have been scarce, to say the least. That was the case until now, as Prime Video just released a stunning trailer at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con.

The three-minute trailer is the longest look at the series to date as Amazon had only released teaser trailers up until this point. The footage includes jaw-dropping visuals of Middle-earth to go along with familiar creatures from the film series such as elves, orcs, and dwarves. Based on the works of J. R. R. Tolkien, The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before the events in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. The series covers significant events in Middle-earth during the Second Age, which includes the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron and the forging of the Rings of Power.

The Rings of Power is led by an ensemble cast that includes Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, and Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn. Also starring in the ensemble are Owain Arthur, Charlie Vickers, Benjamin Walker, Sophia Nomvete, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Maxim Baldry, Daniel Wayman, Charles Edwards, and Markella Kavenagh.

J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay developed The Rings of Power, and J.A. Bayona, best known for directing Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, will direct the first two episodes. Amazon will reportedly spend around $450 million on the first season alone, and with five potential seasons in development, The Rings of Power would be the most expensive television show ever made if it surpasses $1 billion.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on September 2.

