3 underrated shows on Prime Video you need to watch in August

People are always looking for something new to watch on streaming. While there is a seemingly endless array of TV shows to watch on Prime Video, viewers can still feel there’s nothing good to watch. For those unsure of what to stream this summer, there are plenty of underrated shows that Amazon has either produced or picked up from broadcast TV.

To make it easier for you to narrow down your options and make sure you enjoy your summer, check out these three exemplary shows on Amazon Prime Video this August.

The Goes Wrong Show (2019-2021)

Mischief Theatre has made quite a name for itself in recent years. From the U.K., the members of this comedy team portray a terrible theatre troupe that messes up countless stage plays in glorious fashion. Fortunately, those wary of paying to see one of their plays in person can see the group for themselves on their very own TV series.

Each episode of The Goes Wrong Show has the cast try and fail to present a different play to audiences every week, and as the name implies, things go wrong in every conceivable way. With actors screwing up their lines, props malfunctioning, and sets falling apart, this series has proven that it had ended far too early and that Mischief Theatre should continue to grow most relevant.

Upload (2020-present)

Created by the guy who brought The Office to the U.S., Upload follows a computer programmer whose girlfriend transfers his mind to a digital afterlife following a deadly accident. Though he struggles to adjust to his strange new life, he grows close to his real-life handler and sees a greater mystery unfolding as he investigates the truth behind his death.

The ambitious plot may not have been to everyone’s liking so far, and it may not have reached the high peaks of comedy seen at Dunder Mifflin. Nevertheless, this union of The Good Place and The Matrix has produced a hilarious and thought-provoking story that explores the many possible ramifications of humanity’s continued use and development of VR technology.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022-present)

It may be surprising to hear someone call a Lord of the Rings series “underrated,” but Amazon Prime’s billion-dollar prequel has yet to win over audiences. Despite it being one of Amazon’s most highly watched shows, of all the millions of people who started watching The Rings of Power, The Hollywood Reporter claims that only about 37% of them actually finished the first season. And since the series was on the receiving end of some racist and misogynistic backlash, it doesn’t seem like enough people have given this show a fair chance.

Set in the Second Age of Arda, this series follows a young Galadriel as she obsessively hunts down the Dark Lord Sauron as an army of orcs rises up and ravages Middle-earth, culminating in the creation of the titular rings. Though it’s only finished one season, the show has done a terrific job building upon J.R.R. Tolkien’s established lore for Middle-earth while staying true to it. Audiences should try to revisit the series to prepare for the next season, as the war for Middle-earth has only just begun.

