Apex Legends Season 3: Meltdown, set to launch on October. 1, will take players to the multiplayer battle royale shooter’s first new map since it was released in February.

The new map, named World’s Edge, was first featured in the launch trailer for the game’s new season, alongside playful banter between Mirage and the new hero, Crypto.

The launch trailer, which described World’s Edge as “where molten heat and chemical ice collide,” showed the previously hinted fire and ice elements, though those were thought to be referring to further changes to the original King’s Canyon map. The animated cinematic also showed scenes on a moving train, an interesting feature that was confirmed with the gameplay trailer that followed for Season 3.

The gameplay trailer provided closer in-game looks at World’s Edge, including how players can get on the moving train, which is also apparently filled with loot.

World’s Edge looks much more varied compared to King’s Canyon, with differently designed areas containing components such as flowing lava, iced surfaces, and a water fountain that can shoot players into the air. It is hard to discern from the two trailers, but there is the possibility that World’s Edge is bigger than King’s Canyon, due to the vast variety of locales and a moving train that may help players get around the map faster.

In addition to the new map, Apex Legends Season 3: Meltdown will also introduce a new battle pass that will allow players to unlock new skins and earn rewards, and the Charge Rifle, a new gun that comes from the Titanfall universe.

The Season 3 announcement trailer revealed the back story of Crypto, including his desire to exact revenge on The Syndicate, which is the group behind the Apex Games. The hacker will be added to the Apex Legends roster in a few days, and it remains to be seen how his plan, which started with the destruction of the Repulsor Tower of King’s Canyon in Season 2, will unfold.

“The Meltdown launch is just the beginning of the burn – more is coming all season long,” says the Season 3 page on the Apex Legends official website.

Editors' Recommendations