Black Mirror season 6 returns to Netflix in June, releases teaser trailer

Dan Girolamo
By

With artificial intelligence on the rise and technology taking over the world, it’s only fitting that Charlie Brooker (Cunk on Earth) returns to scare us all in Black Mirror. Netflix announced that season 6 of Black Mirror will air in June, and the new episodes are being billed as the “most unpredictable, unclassifiable, and unexpected season.” The streamer also released the teaser trailer, which teases more dystopian adventures that serve as nightmare fuel for fans.

Black Mirror has been known to feature a large ensemble of actors per season. The standouts include Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Kate Mara (Class of ’09), Salma Hayek Pinault (Magic Mike’s Last Dance), and Zazie Beetz (Atlanta). Anjana Vasan (Cyrano), Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), Auden Thornton (This Is Us), Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone), Clara Rugaard (Press Play), Daniel Portman (Game of Thrones), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), Himesh Patel (Yesterday), John Hannah (The Last of Us), Josh Hartnett (Oppenheimer), Michael Cera (Superbad), Monica Dolan (Appropriate Adult), Myha’la Herrold (Indsutry), Paapa Essiedu (Men), Rob Delaney (The Power), Rory Culkin (Waco), and Samuel Blenkin (Dracula) are also confirmed to appear in season 6.

“I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people — and myself — or else what’s the point,” Brooker told Tudum. “It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself.”

Aaron Paul walks through a doorway in Black Mirror.
Brooker continues to serve as the creator, writer, and executive producer of Black Mirror. Brooker’s producing partners Annabel Jones (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch) and Jessica Rhoades (Sharp Objects) return as EPs. Additionally, Bisha K. Ali (Ms. Marvel) joins this season as an EP.

Black Mirror season 6 streams on Netflix in June.

