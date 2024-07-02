Industry season 3 teaser trailer: Kit Harington enters the chaotic world of high finance

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

When HBO viewers last saw Kit Harington, he was heading North of the Wall as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones. Now, Harington trades his winter coat for a tailored suit in the teaser trailer for Industry season 3.

“As long as I’m making money, I’m free,” Rishi Ramdani (Sagar Radia) proclaims in the footage. After being fired by Pierpoint, Harper (Myha’la Herrold) is searching for the next opportunity in finance, which leads her to FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg). With Pierpoint’s new initiative to focus on ethical investing, Yasmin (Black to Black’s Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) divert their attention toward the IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company spearheaded by Sir Henry Muck (Harington).

Recommended Videos

The chaos of high finance takes its toll on the group, especially Robert, who winds up screaming “I am a man, and I’m relentless” to a supercharged Eric.

Industry Season 3 | Official Teaser | Max

Industry’s returning cast includes Myha’la, Abela, Lawtey, Leung, Radia, Conor MacNeill, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel, and Irfan Shamji. Besides Harington and Goldberg, new cast members include Miriam Petche as Sweetpea Golightly, Andrew Havill as Lord Norton, Roger Barclay as Otto Mostyn, Fady Elsayed as Ali El Mansour, and Fiona Button as Denise Oldroyd.

Industry is created, written, and executive produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. Down and Kay are listed as directors of season 3, along with Isabella Eklöf and Zoé Wittock. The series stems from Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC.

Industry season 1 premiered in November 2020, and season 2 bowed in August 2022. Season 3 premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, August 11. It will be available to watch on HBO and stream on Max.