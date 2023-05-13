Are you ready for a worldwide celebration? Europe’s most famous singing competition, the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, returned this week with a characteristic flourish. For those unfamiliar with the contest, European countries each submit one original song to be performed live by a singer or band from their respective country. The competing countries cast their votes for other countries’ songs to determine a winner. The contest has been around since 1956, making it one of the longest-running annual, international televised music competitions.
Eurovision is usually held in the country of the winner from the previous year. However, the 2022 winner, Ukraine, will not host due to its war with Russia. The 2023 contest will instead take place in Liverpool, U.K. The semifinals will be hosted by Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Julia Sanina (The X Factor Ukraine), and Alesha Dixon (Australia’s Got Talent), with Graham Norton (The Graham Norton Show) joining the trio for the final.
Learn how to watch the Grand Final of Eurovision 2023 below!
Where to watch the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final 2023
Eurovision’s Grand Final will air at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 13.
Who is competing in Eurovision 2023’s Grand Final?
Below is a list of the remaining countries competing in the Grand Final, along with the performer or band representing each country and the song they will sing on the show. This list is in the order of when they will be performing during the Eurovision 2023 show itself.
Austria | Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar?
Portugal | Mimicat – Ai Coração
Switzerland | Remo Forrer – Watergun
Poland | Blanka – Solo
Serbia | Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava
France | La Zarra – Évidemment
Cyprus | Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart
Spain | Blanca Paloma – Eaea
Sweden | Loreen – Tattoo
Albania | Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje
Italy | Marco Mengoni – Due Vite
Estonia | Alika – Bridges
Finland | Käärijä – Cha Cha Cha
Czechia | Vesna – My Sister’s Crown
Australia | Voyager – Promise
Belgium | Gustaph – Because Of You
Armenia | Brunette – Future Lover
Moldova | Pasha Parfeni – Soarele şi Luna
Ukraine | TVORCHI – Heart of Steel
Norway | Alessandra – Queen of Kings
Germany | Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter
Lithuania | Monika Linkytė – Stay
Israel | Noa Kirel – Unicorn
Slovenia | Joker Out – Carpe Diem
Croatia | Let 3 – Mama ŠČ!
United Kingdom | Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song
When is the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final streaming for subscribers?
Eurovision 2023’s Grand Final begins streaming on Saturday, May 13, for subscribers.
How much does it cost?
The Peacock Premium plan is priced at $5 a month, but subscribers can save money by paying $50 annually. This tier offers 80,000-plus hours of entertainment with ads but allows users to access new films and live events. The second tier, Premium Plus, costs $10 a month. Like Premium, subscribers of Premium Plus can save money by paying $100 annually. Premium Plus includes everything from Premium but is free from ads.
If you are signing up for Peacock today, there is no longer a free tier option. You must sign up for one of the two plans. For those subscribers with the free tier, it is unknown if or when that option will be removed from the service.
Is Eurovision 2023 Grand Final worth watching?
If American Idol became an Olympic sport, the result would be Eurovision. The contest combines the competition of a singing show with the national pride exhibited in the Olympics. The result is an entertaining musical celebration of epic proportions.
You never know if you’re going to witness the next star-in-the-making performance. Celine Dion, Olivia Newton-John, ABBA, Katrina & the Waves, Bonnie Tyler, and Måneskin have all participated in Eurovision. Will the 2023 contest produce the next great pop sensation? The only way to find out is to watch on Peacock!
