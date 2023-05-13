Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Are you ready for a worldwide celebration? Europe’s most famous singing competition, the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, returned this week with a characteristic flourish. For those unfamiliar with the contest, European countries each submit one original song to be performed live by a singer or band from their respective country. The competing countries cast their votes for other countries’ songs to determine a winner. The contest has been around since 1956, making it one of the longest-running annual, international televised music competitions.

Eurovision is usually held in the country of the winner from the previous year. However, the 2022 winner, Ukraine, will not host due to its war with Russia. The 2023 contest will instead take place in Liverpool, U.K. The semifinals will be hosted by Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Julia Sanina (The X Factor Ukraine), and Alesha Dixon (Australia’s Got Talent), with Graham Norton (The Graham Norton Show) joining the trio for the final.

Related Videos

Learn how to watch the Grand Final of Eurovision 2023 below!

Where to watch the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final 2023

Eurovision’s Grand Final will air at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 13.

Peacock is one of the few streaming services that feature the latest shows in movies and television, along with live sporting events from the WWE, Premier League, and NFL. The latest Universal movies head to Peacock, so check out recent hits such as M3gan, Knock at the Cabin, and Cocaine Bear. Plus, scroll through some new original shows on the service, such as Bupkis and Mrs. Davis.

Who is competing in Eurovision 2023’s Grand Final?

Below is a list of the remaining countries competing in the Grand Final, along with the performer or band representing each country and the song they will sing on the show. This list is in the order of when they will be performing during the Eurovision 2023 show itself.

Austria | Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar?

Portugal | Mimicat – Ai Coração

Switzerland | Remo Forrer – Watergun

Poland | Blanka – Solo

Serbia | Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava

France | La Zarra – Évidemment

Cyprus | Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart

Spain | Blanca Paloma – Eaea

Sweden | Loreen – Tattoo

Albania | Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje

Italy | Marco Mengoni – Due Vite

Estonia | Alika – Bridges

Finland | Käärijä – Cha Cha Cha

Czechia | Vesna – My Sister’s Crown

Australia | Voyager – Promise

Belgium | Gustaph – Because Of You

Armenia | Brunette – Future Lover

Moldova | Pasha Parfeni – Soarele şi Luna

Ukraine | TVORCHI – Heart of Steel

Norway | Alessandra – Queen of Kings

Germany | Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter

Lithuania | Monika Linkytė – Stay

Israel | Noa Kirel – Unicorn

Slovenia | Joker Out – Carpe Diem

Croatia | Let 3 – Mama ŠČ!

United Kingdom | Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song

When is the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final streaming for subscribers?

Eurovision 2023’s Grand Final begins streaming on Saturday, May 13, for subscribers.

How much does it cost?

The Peacock Premium plan is priced at $5 a month, but subscribers can save money by paying $50 annually. This tier offers 80,000-plus hours of entertainment with ads but allows users to access new films and live events. The second tier, Premium Plus, costs $10 a month. Like Premium, subscribers of Premium Plus can save money by paying $100 annually. Premium Plus includes everything from Premium but is free from ads.

If you are signing up for Peacock today, there is no longer a free tier option. You must sign up for one of the two plans. For those subscribers with the free tier, it is unknown if or when that option will be removed from the service.

Is Eurovision 2023 Grand Final worth watching?

Welcome to Liverpool ?? | Eurovision 2023 - BBC

If American Idol became an Olympic sport, the result would be Eurovision. The contest combines the competition of a singing show with the national pride exhibited in the Olympics. The result is an entertaining musical celebration of epic proportions.

You never know if you’re going to witness the next star-in-the-making performance. Celine Dion, Olivia Newton-John, ABBA, Katrina & the Waves, Bonnie Tyler, and Måneskin have all participated in Eurovision. Will the 2023 contest produce the next great pop sensation? The only way to find out is to watch on Peacock!

Editors' Recommendations