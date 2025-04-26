Will Forte is shocked that Coyote vs. Acme was saved

Two years ago, the animated/live-action hybrid film Coyote vs. Acme was shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery despite being fully completed. It was reportedly going to be a $30 million tax write off for the corporation despite backlash from industry creators and animation fans. Will Forte, who has a starring role in the film as Wile E. Coyote’s lawyer, openly spoke out about WBD’s decision to bury it. Now that the film has been saved by Ketchup Entertainment, Forte can’t quite believe that Coyote vs. Acme will finally see the light of day.

“I never thought it would happen so it just came out of nowhere and I’m so thrilled,” Forte told The Hollywood Reporter. “Thank you Ketchup Entertainment, I’m so excited for people to see this movie. I’m gonna promote the crap out of it, just tell me what you want me to do and I’ll go, I’ll do whatever — go to the top of Mount Everest, I’m there.”

As recently as an interview with MovieWeb earlier this year, Forte was still vocal about his anger regarding the way Warner Bros. executives treated the film.

“My thoughts [about the film’s fate] were that it’s a f***ing bulls***,” said Forte at the time. “It is such a delightful movie. It deserves so much better … I can’t tell you possibly why the decision was made to not release it, but it makes my blood boil.”

Coyote vs. Acme was directed by Dave Green from a story by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, Jeremy Slater, and Samy Burch, with Burch getting sole credit on the screenplay. It was inspired by the long-running gag in the Road Runner Looney Tunes cartoons that the Acme Corporation devices always failed during the Coyote’s attempts to catch the bird. That’s why the Coyote finally sues Acme Corporation with the help of Forte’s character. John Cena co-stars as Acme’s primary lawyer and the personal nemesis of Forte’s character. Lana Condor, P. J. Byrne, Tone Bell, and Martha Kelly also have roles in the film.

Ketchup Entertainment hasn’t set a release date for Coyote vs. Acme yet, but it’s expected to arrive in theaters in 2026.