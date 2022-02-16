  1. Movies & TV
Coyote vs. Acme pits John Cena against a Looney Tunes icon

Anyone who has ever watched the Road Runner vs. Wile E. Coyote Looney Tunes cartoon shorts probably knows that Acme is not a brand you can trust. Every single Acme contraption backfired on the Coyote and occasionally left him in traction. Now, the Coyote is going to get his revenge…in court. But first, the Coyote will have to defeat John Cena.

Via The Hollywood Reporter, the Peacemaker star has signed on for Coyote vs. Acme, a new comedy film that will feature a blend of live-action and CG animation. Cena will portray the lawyer representing Acme in court. However, the main character will be Coyote’s representative. According to THR, that man is “a down-on-his-luck (human) attorney who takes on Wile E. as a client in his suit against Acme over its defective products, only to discover that his boss (Cena) at his former law firm is representing Acme.”

Cena has been a WWE wrestler for over two decades, but his career as an actor has been rapidly expanding. He had starring turns in Blockers, Vacation Friends, and Playing With Fire. He also played the villainous Jakob Toretto in F9: The Fast Saga, and portrayed Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad before landing his own HBO Max spinoff series.

John Cena and Wile E Coyote.

Coyote vs. Acme was inspired by an article written in 1990 by Ian Frazier for The New Yorker.

Dave Green (Earth to Echo) is directing the film from a script by Samy Burch. Filming is slated to begin next month in New Mexico, which suggests that many of the movie’s starring roles have already been cast.

