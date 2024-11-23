‘Wolfs 2’ is no longer moving forward at Apple

There was a time when putting Brad Pitt and George Clooney in your movie together was a guarantee that the movie would be a hit. Unfortunately, it seems that time is no more. Variety is reporting that, three months after director Jon Watts inked a deal with Apple to develop a sequel to Wolf, the movie won’t actually be moving forward.

In a recent interview with Collider, Watts basically confirmed as much when he was asked what his next project would be.

Recommended Videos

“I don’t know what I’m directing next, and I don’t think there’s going to be a Wolfs sequel,” he said.

WOLFS — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Wolfs was originally slated for a wide theatrical release, but Apple curtailed that plan in August, instead giving the movie a one-week theatrical run before it debuted on Apple TV+ on Sept. 27. The news that the film would not be premiering in theaters raised some eyebrows, in part because Clooney had previously stated that he and Pitt both gave money back to the studio to ensure the movie played in theaters. The news that the movie was moving to a more limited release was coupled by the announcement that Watts was developing a sequel, though.

Wolfs stars Pitt and Clooney as a pair of fixers operating in the criminal underworld who cross paths with one another. Following its initial debut, Apple bragged that the movie was the most-watched feature in the history of the platform. In spite of that apparent success, though, it seems that Wolfs was not ultimately successful enough to merit a sequel.