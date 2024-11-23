 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

‘Wolfs 2’ is no longer moving forward at Apple

By
Brad Pitt and George Clooney hold guns in Wolfs.
Apple TV+

There was a time when putting Brad Pitt and George Clooney in your movie together was a guarantee that the movie would be a hit. Unfortunately, it seems that time is no more. Variety is reporting that, three months after director Jon Watts inked a deal with Apple to develop a sequel to Wolf, the movie won’t actually be moving forward.

In a recent interview with Collider, Watts basically confirmed as much when he was asked what his next project would be.

Recommended Videos

“I don’t know what I’m directing next, and I don’t think there’s going to be a Wolfs sequel,” he said.

WOLFS — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Wolfs was originally slated for a wide theatrical release, but Apple curtailed that plan in August, instead giving the movie a one-week theatrical run before it debuted on  Apple TV+ on Sept. 27. The news that the film would not be premiering in theaters raised some eyebrows, in part because Clooney had previously stated that he and Pitt both gave money back to the studio to ensure the movie played in theaters. The news that the movie was moving to a more limited release was coupled by the announcement that Watts was developing a sequel, though.

Related

Wolfs stars Pitt and Clooney as a pair of fixers operating in the criminal underworld who cross paths with one another. Following its initial debut, Apple bragged that the movie was the most-watched feature in the history of the platform. In spite of that apparent success, though, it seems that Wolfs was not ultimately successful enough to merit a sequel.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Glicked: Can Wicked and Gladiator II pull a Barbenheimer at the box office?
Two witches stares up on the left and a Roman solder stands on the right.

In 2023, Barbie and Oppenheimer combined forces to create the pop culture phenomenon known as "Barbenheimer." In 2024, Wicked and Gladiator II will try to emulate that success with "Glicked."

This weekend, Wicked and Gladiator II are squaring off at the box office in what should be one of the biggest weekends of the year for theaters. Both films started on the right track thanks to early previews and Thursday night screenings. Per Deadline, Wicked pulled in about $11 million on Thursday night alone, while Gladiator did about $6.5 million.

Read more
5 reasons why the original Gladiator is still worth watching
Russell Crowe points a sword as a man stands behind him with one.

Twenty-four years ago, the world witnessed Russell Crowe's Maximus Decimus Meridius become a hero in the arena in Gladiator. After being sold into slavery, Maximus becomes a gladiator, rising the ranks in the arena and setting his sights on avenging the deaths of his family. Directed by Ridley Scott, Gladiator was the second-highest-grossing film of 2000 and won five Oscars, including Best Picture.

This November, Scott will revisit these legendary warriors in Ancient Rome for Gladiator II. The sequel follows Lucius Verus (Paul Mescal), the son of Connie Nielsen's Lucilla. After the Roman army invades his home, Lucius is sold into slavery and trains to fight as a gladiator. The first trailer for Gladiator II looks spectacular. Only time will tell if Gladiator II lives up to the hype. What isn't up for debate is the legacy of Gladiator, an action-packed drama that still holds up to this day.
Action scenes remain exhilarating
Gladiator - Colosseum Battle
Scott establishes that Gladiator will be an epic action film from the opening battle, with Crowe leading the way. It's an appetizer for the gladiatorial fights to follow. The first gladiator fight features Maximus, Juba (Djimon Hounsou), and the rest of Proximo's slaves chained to a partner as they take on several masked fighters. During this fight, the violence is on full display, with unrelenting violence and gruesome kills. These are fights to the death and therefore must be brutal.
Once Maximus enters the Colosseum, the action intensifies, beginning with the magnificent reenactment of the Battle of Zama. Despite being outmatched, Maximus leads the gladiators to victory. While his showdown against Commodus puts the cherry on top of a great movie, Maximus' fight against Tigris of Gaul (Sven-Ole Thorsen) is the superior one-on-one fight. Maximus even avoids being eaten by a tiger in this confrontation. Maximus, do not worry. We are entertained.
Revenge is a dish that audiences still eat up
Gladiator (2000) - My Name is Maximus Scene | Movieclips

Read more
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse suffers another setback. Will it be delayed again?
Miles Morales soars through the air in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

What is going on with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse? Since Sony removed the animated film from its release calendar, Beyond the Spider-Verse has experienced multiple setbacks.

The latest troublesome report comes from Brandon Davis’ Phase Hero podcast, which claims that an early version of Beyond the Spider-Verse was completely scrapped after the release of 2023's Across the Spider-Verse. The creative team on Beyond the Spider-Verse had to rewrite the entire script for Beyond, even though several animated reels had already been created.

Read more