Yellowjackets’ Sophie Thatcher may star in Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2

After the season 1 finale of Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the show apparently needs two fresh leading performers. For a while, it looked like musician Billie Eilish would be the new Jane Smith. But with Eilish unavailable due to her touring commitments, Yellowjackets‘ Sophie Thatcher is reportedly in talks to become the show’s latest co-lead.

Deadline was the first to report the news, while noting that Thatcher will star opposite Mark Eydelshteyn’s John Smith if she closes her deal with Amazon. In addition to her breakout role on Yellowjackets, Thatcher has appeared in The Book of Boba Fett and Fox’s Exorcist TV series as a young Regan MacNeil, who was the victim of possession as seen in The Exorcist. The actress has also established herself as a scream queen through leading roles in horror movies including The Boogeyman, Heretic, and most recently, Companion.

Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane created Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and they took their inspiration from the 2005 film starring a former real-life couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. While the movie initially depicted the Smiths as unaware of their respective double lives as assassins, the show featured John (Glover) and Jane (Maya Erskine) as strangers who accepted an undercover operation from their secretive employers. Thus they had to pretend to be married for their cover story, and slowly grew to have real feelings for each other.

The fate of John and Jane in the season 1 finale was intentionally left ambiguous, and it’s possible one or both could return to the show at some point. Glover remains an executive producer on the series alongside Slone, who will once again be the showrunner for season 2. There are also rumors that the show will adopt an anthology format, with a different couple at the heart of each season.

Amazon Prime Video hasn’t set a premiere date for Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 yet.