Best new songs to stream: Haim, Spoon, Sharon Van Etten, and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click — you want the best new songs to stream right now.

But don’t worry, we’re going to save you the hassle. We listen to some of the most-hyped and interesting songs each week, and tell you which are worthy of your precious listening time.

Here are our five best new songs to stream this week.

HAIM — Little of Your Love Los Angeles-based sister act Haim just released this Paul Thomas Anderson-directed video for their extremely catchy dance number Little of Your Love. The video boasts an extended dance scene and some pretty great on-screen moves, while the song itself features excellent vocal layering and a punchy drumbeat that comes in and out of the mix. Spoon — I Ain’t The One Indie rockers Spoon are best known for their more upbeat singles, but this recently released video for I Ain’t The One highlights one of their most beautiful new ballads — a tune off of the album Hot Thoughts. Band members appear underneath a dark escalator in the video, which is bookended by a simple — and very Radiohead-like — keyboard line. DMA’s — Dawning There are very few new acts as engaging as up-and-coming Australian rock group DMA. The band’s latest single, Dawning, is a near-perfect pop tune with a catchy vocal melody that joins layers of percussion and bass — an Oasis-like combination that will have you coming back again and again. The Rural Alberta Advantage — Toughen Up The Rural Alberta Advantage have maintained a punchy, down-to-earth aesthetic for some time now, with a history of combining introverted vocals and driving grooves to form powerful indie pop tunes. Their latest song, Toughen Up, is no different, with a kick-and-snare beat that’s held together by female backing vocals and wide, flowing synthesizers. Sharon Van Etten — I Wish I Knew Songwriter Sharon Van Etten recently announced that she’s prepping a deluxe reissue of her debut album Because I Was In Love, and she shared this special remastered version of the ballad I Wish I Knew this week. The revamped master remains simple and elegant, fueled by heartbreaking lyrics and and Van Etten’s equally heartbreaking voice.

That’s it for now, but tune in next week for more songs to stream, and check out the playlist loaded with our recent selections below: